Fall Carlisle in the rear view

CARLISLE, PA – Fall Carlisle helped wrap the 2017 Carlisle, Pennsylvania based schedule for Carlisle Events and did so in a unique way; with nice weather every single day!

8,100 vending spaces hosted millions of automotive pieces and parts via thousands of vendors, while the car corral carried automotive history spanning over 100 years.

Unique displays included those dedicated to barn finds and survivors. Nearly a dozen cars were spread over two locations, the stage and North Side Collectors Corner, and wowed guests at every turn. From a ‘70s era Ford Bronco to a ‘50s era Hudson Hornet, a ‘60s era Dodge Charger and more, these time capsules perfectly captured the essence of Fall Carlisle and the automotive hobby as a whole.

What would Fall Carlisle be without its popular car auction? Over 450 consignments crossed the block with 60% of them actually being sold. The Fall 2017 offering garnered $5.5 million in sales, the most ever for a Fall Auction. The top five sellers amassed $621,670. Of that total, the top seller was a 2006 Ford GT ($296,390). The second high seller was a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 ($94,160), third was a 2003 Shelby Cobra ($85,600), fourth was a 1956 Lincoln Premier ($73,830) and rounding out the top five was a 1956 Pontiac Starfire ($71,690). Each sales price mentioned includes all fees associated with the auction.

Carlisle Events now turns its attention to Lakeland, Florida and its Fall Florida AutoFest event. This event, much like Spring and Fall Carlisle, is a home for all things automotive and is where thousands of guests come to buy, sell and trade. Anchored by a car show and the auction, there are also activities and unique displays. Fall AutoFest runs November 10-12, with the auction taking place November 10-11. For information on the auction or to secure a vending space, call 717-243-7855 or visit www.CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.