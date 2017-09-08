Fall Florida AutoFest returns to Lakeland

Lakeland, FL – The team from Carlisle, Pennsylvania is heading south to the Sunshine State to wrap it all up with Fall Florida AutoFest, November 10-12 at the SUN ‘n FUN campus in Lakeland. The three-day festivities include family fun, a car show, swap meet, car corral, collector car auction and more!

Fall AutoFest commences at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 10. Carlisle Auctions brings 400+ classic and collectible rides, plus merchandise and collectibles to the auction block, while Carlisle Events offers hundreds of vending spaces and hundreds more vendors selling all things automotive.

Another great feature of the show is the car corral. While cars are for sale as they are within the auction, the car corral offers vehicles that are for sale by owner vs. to the highest bidder. This allows for negotiation, tire kicking that can’t always be accomplished within the fast-paced nature of an auction.

Family fun is also a key element to the show. Offering a nod to SUN ‘n FUN’s aeronautical roots, Fall AutoFest offers helicopter and airplane rides, a morning fly over as part of the national anthem, air stunt show and appearances by Patty Wagstaff, World Aerobatic Champion, Gene McNeely, AeroShell Aerobatic Team member and more. Wagstaff will also sign autographs and pose for photos free of charge at the event. Additional family fun includes a wild life show with Bwana Jim and the chance to check out the air museum too.

Finally, what AutoFest event would be complete without the always expanding car show and Air & Coach Concours. These two show features welcome show cars, motor coaches, airplanes and more. The car show portion hosts hundreds of classics from around central Florida, while the Air & Coach display is an upscale, VIP gathering of motor coaches and their enthusiasts.

For those that can’t make Lakeland in November, Carlisle Events returns in February for Winter AutoFest. That show runs February 23-25, 2018. Tickets for both Florida events as well details on every show promoted by Carlisle Events can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.