Famous film vehicles go up for sale June 5-8, 2018

Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction

June 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th – Los Angeles, Calif.

LOS ANGELES – Profiles in History announced some of the most famous vehicles in film and TV history will be going up for auction at their Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction. Set for June 5-8th in Los Angeles.

The 1973 “Herbie” Volkswagen Beetle from Herbie Goes Bananas. This is not just a car, but a full-fledged character! A fantastic, instantly recognizable film car (and character!) Rowan Atkinson’s yellow “Mr. Bean” British Leyland Mini 1000 from the 1997 film, Bean. Luke Perry “Dylan McKay” 1964 convertible Porsche from Beverly Hills, 90210. This is Dylan McKay’s ultra-cool black 1964 convertible.

Richard Gere “Zack Mayo” 1978 Triumph Bonneville 750 from An Officer and a Gentleman. This is one of two Triumph Bonnevilles used during production by Richard Gere as naval aviator hopeful Zack Mayo in the wildly successful Academy Award-winning romantic drama.

The Lawmaster screen-used motorcycle from the 1995 film of Judge Dredd. The Lawmaster is a Judge’s primary form of street transportation.

The screen-used GM Bus “2525” from Speed. This is the General Motors city bus used for principal filming. As much a character as any of the human cast, this bus is the central set piece for the conflict in the blockbuster movie when terrorist “Harry Payne” (Dennis Hopper) rigs it to explode if it drops below 50 MPH. Vernon Wells “Wez” post-apocalyptic custom motorcycle from Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. This is the motorcycle used by Wez, the lead biker marauder with the Mohawk hairstyle in George Miller’s classic sequel to Mad Max.

Mike Myers’ “Wayne Campbell” and Dana Carvey “Garth Algar” 1972 AMC Pacer Convertible from Wayne’s World 2.

Previously announced vehicles include:

Charlton Heston’s chariot from Ben-Hur and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s screen used “Terminator” Harley-Davidson motorcycle fromTerminator 2: Judgment Day.

Items are available to preview at Profiles in History’s office in Calabasas by appointment only.

