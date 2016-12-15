Famous movie cars star at 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Jacksonville, FL – The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will be offering up iconic cars from famous movies in 2017. On March 12, 2017, a full class of famous Movie Cars will trigger memories of sitting in a dark movie theater, or, better yet, a drive-in, daydreaming about a famous, or, perhaps infamous, movie car. Hero or villain, we loved them all.

Nine cars made famous by feature films from 1964 through 1988 will trigger fresh nostalgia at The Amelia in 2017. It’s an all-star cast:

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger- 1964

The Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Two-Door Sedan and Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy Nart Spyder from Steve McQueen’s Thomas Crown Affair – 1968

Steve McQueen’s Porsche Gulf 917K from Le Mans – 1971

The Corvette Stingray prototype showcased in Elvis Presley’s Clambake – 1967

The Woodill Wildfire from Johnny Dark starring Tony Curtis – 1954

The 1958 Chevrolet Impala that appeared in American Graffiti – 1973

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider from Gumball Rally – 1976

The 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Riviera Salamanca used to chauffeur Humphrey Bogart in Sabrina – 1954

This list wouldn’t be complete without The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible that practically starred in the multi-academy award-winning Rain Man of 1988.

“Great cars and special movies are among the most evocative and enduring elements of modern American life and culture,” said Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. “When Wayne Carini brought the 1949 Rain Man Buick Roadmaster to Amelia last year it triggered something important. Memories of special cars and movies often frame the central moments of our emotional lives. Usually they resurrect happy memories. Those feelings and memories are precisely what we’re shooting for with the Movie Cars class,” said Warner.

The 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will be held March 10-12th on the 10th and 18th fairways of The Golf Club of Amelia Island at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc. and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996. In 2013 the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance won Octane Magazine’s EFG International Historic Motoring Event of the Year award.

About the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Now in its third decade, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is among the top automotive events in the world. Always held the second full weekend in March, “Amelia” draws over 250 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other. The 22nd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for March 10 -12, 2017. For more information, please visit www.ameliaconcours.org or call 904-636-0027.