Father’s Day Weekend at the AACA Museum

Hershey, PA – Treat Dad and the whole family this Father’s Day weekend! Enjoy the Annual AACA Museum, Inc. CARnival Car Show and a Special Behind the Scenes opportunity!

The Carnival Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday June, 17. Join us for this fun filled day as we welcome all makes, models, and years of vehicles to be a part of the show. The Car Show will also include tailgating on the lawn, food and beverages will be available from Stewart’s Root Beer, visit a variety of vendor booths, participate in a 50/50 drawing and People’s Choice contest, enjoy family-friendly activities, entertainment, our popular Valve Cover Racing and more!

New this year! You can register your vehicle online through Motorsportreg or download and mail in the registration form. For more information and to register, visit http://www.aacamuseum.org/annual-museum-carnival-car-show/ or Download CARnival Form.

See VanGo onsite for Carnival. VanGo is the art and technology museum that moves! Courtesy of the Susquehanna Art Museum.

There is no admission fee to the CAR show area or for the activities. The Behind the Scenes Tour is by donation. Admission to the AACA Museum exhibits is $12 for Adults, $11 for Seniors, $9 for Juniors and FREE for children 3 & under, AACA Museum, Inc. members, and AACA members with their membership card.

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18 the AACA Museum will be offering an opportunity to take Dad behind the scenes. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., all can tour the secret storage facility that houses treasurers not currently on display in the main museum. Show Dad how special he is by taking him to see some special vehicles!

During your CARnival and Father’s Day visit, see the new summer exhibits on display: Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time showcases cars, trucks and motorcycles that have been preserved through time – it’s only original once! Detroit Underdogs is a collaboration with Hemmings Classic Car columnist Milton Stern shining a spotlight on cars that are under-appreciated and a great entry into the automobile collector hobby as we bring this column to life. Our third summer exhibit is a tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Camaros and Firebirds. Enjoy a new interactive exhibit, the Model T Assembly Line Experience; fun for the whole family!

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. Blue Star Museum families are FREE from Memorial Day – Labor Day. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.