Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus Facebook Live event on May 9th

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garage Gurus, Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies, will host its first Facebook Live event on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Guru Tim Habel, a certified master technician, will host the event, featuring instruction on Fel-Pro head gasket replacement for an LS engine, associated with the GM passenger car, pickup, CUV and SUV platforms that account for over 2.4 million engines in operation.



During the live event, Habel will cover topics ranging from coating overviews and head gasket markings and identifiers, to torque procedures and which tools to use for proper installation. Additionally, at the conclusion of the video, he will perform a complete installation of a new head gasket on an engine. Viewers will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the broadcast for a full interactive experience.

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and accessible via PC, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, log on to your Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus on May 9 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. The recorded version of video will also be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world’s manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company’s products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 53,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMMotorparts.com.