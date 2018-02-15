Ferraris headline Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction 

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company announced two coachbuilt Ferraris headlining the company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 9, 2018. These 1950s Ferraris exemplify motoring excellence, and each has a remarkable story to tell.

“With their exotic designs and rich, compelling histories, these cars offer a fascinating insight into the earliest years of Ferrari production,” notes David Gooding, President of Gooding & Company. “Ferraris of this caliber are rarely offered for public sale, and we honored to present these two exceptional examples, which truly exemplify the art of Italian custom coachbuilding.”

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series I Coupe

Of all the coachbuilt grand turismos produced by Ferrari during the 1950s and 1960s, few were as magnificent as the 410 Superamerica. With the ultra-exotic 4.9-liter Lampredi V-12 that produced 340 bhp, the 410 Superamerica was the fastest road car of its day, capable of speeds over 150 mph. Premier coachbuilder Pinin Farina was enlisted to design and construct 12 bodies for the Series I 410 Superamerica. The car presented here, chassis 0491 SA, is one of those 12 sculpted Superamericas. The car was delivered new to H. Richard Dietrich, president of Luden’s Inc., through famed dealer Luigi Chinetti Motors. Mr. Dietrich took delivery of the new Ferrari while vacationing in Paris and would own it until his passing; it was then sold to Greg Garrison of Los Angeles, the producer of the Dean Martin’s television show and a pioneering Ferrari collector. Mr. Garrison restored the car, and in 1986 the Ferrari made its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it was awarded the Hans Tanner Memorial Trophy for the best Ferrari presented.

In 1999, the car was acquired by the current owner and, even though it was in exceptional condition, given a show-quality restoration by Mark Allin’s Rare Drive Inc. The Superamerica was tastefully finished in rich Amaranto with butterscotch leather upholstery. The car was shown at the 2008 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the 2009 Cavallino Classic, where it was awarded the Excellence Cup and a Platinum Award. With just three owners from new, limited mileage, and an exacting restoration, 0491 SA possesses all the qualities a discerning collector would look for in a classic Ferrari, and is being offered directly from one of the finest collections ever assembled.

1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet

Introduced in 1951, the Ferrari 212 was the final evolution of the original tipo 166 model and the direct replacement for the 195 S. Upon its completion in December 1951, this Ferrari 212 chassis was shipped to Carrozzeria Ghia in Torino. Upon completion, this custom-bodied Cabriolet was displayed on the Ghia stand at the Geneva and Torino Motor Shows in 1952. The car was then sold to Gianni Mazzocchi, founder of the publishing company Editoriale Domus S.p.A., which produced the well-known Italian car magazine Quattroruote. By the late 1960s, the 212 had made its way to the Detroit area and was hidden away in a long-term owner’s garage. For decades, many Ferrari historians believed that this car was irretrievably lost – a fascinating Ghia show car that survived only in black-and-white photographs.

In 2011, the 212 Europa emerged from hiding, and over the next six years it was restored by a team of leading Ferrari specialists. The restoration was completed in summer 2017, just in time for the Ferrari to participate in the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. In January 2018, the Ghia Cabriolet was exhibited at the Cavallino Classic, where it earned both a Platinum Award and the Wayne Obry Memorial Cup, a special honor given to the Ferrari best representing excellence in restoration quality. This extremely rare Ghia-bodied 212 is among the most significant coachbuilt Ferraris of the early 1950s and a true prize for the discerning collector.

The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 9 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 8 through Friday, March 9

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auction

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction

