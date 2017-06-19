Festivals of Speed doubles its size

Orlando, FL,(PR.com) — Festivals of Speed announced it has doubled the size of its display space from 17,000 sq. ft. to 35,000 sq. ft. at the Central Florida International Auto Show. Dates for this year’s event are November 23-26. The location is the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Featured manufacturers vehicles set for display include Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and others.

Festivals of Speed which for the last fourteen years has showcased the world’s most exotic automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft, watercraft and luxury brands throughout Florida has had a display at the Central Florida International Auto Show for the last 4 years. Each year the space has grown in response to spectator interest in seeing more of the world’s most exotic cars, motorcycles and luxury brands that are presented.

When asked about the significant increase in display space, company founder Joe Sabatini had this to say, “Attendees have enjoyed our presentation of 35-45 exotics cars and motorcycles year after year. One request we receive consistently is to create and even larger display of vehicles so this year we have doubled our size to 35,000 sq. ft. to accommodate an incredible display of 65-85 cars and motorcycles.” In addition, Sabatini says the display will have luxury brand products that include luxury RV vehicles, high speed watercraft, extreme sport displays and other luxury lifestyle products such as fine time pieces, travel related services, fashion and more.

A special attraction to this display will be a 70-year anniversary tribute to Ferrari. Festivals of Speed will be celebrating these and other achievements by organizing special displays featuring some of the world’s most powerful and elegant Ferrari sports cars. Both vintage and contemporary examples will be on display. Examples include but are not limited to Ferrari La Ferrari, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari 488 Italia as well as others.

Another featured attraction will be a display of Porsche 928 vehicles. The 928 celebrates its 40-year anniversary this year. The 928 was quite revolutionary when it was first unveiled back in the late 1970s, with an extensive use of aluminum body panels and engine, along with cutting edge technology used throughout the design, together with its near perfect weight distribution and stunning road holding and grip, the 928 was certainly a welcome vehicle to the Porsche lineup.

The Central Florida International Auto Show brings the largest auto show in Florida to Orlando for Thanksgiving weekend – Thursday, November 23 through Sunday, November 26. For four special days, the Orange County Convention Center will transform into a car aficionado’s dream featuring hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel options and hybrids, as well as exotics, classics and test drives. From consumers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

About Festivals of Speed

Festivals of Speed with headquarters in Eustis, Florida has operated for the last 14 years as the ultimate luxury showcase for discerning enthusiasts with a passion for all forms of transportation and luxury brands. The events display the world’s most exotic automobiles, motorcycles, watercraft, motorcycles & luxury brands throughout Florida. Plans to operate in Georgia are underway for Fall 2017.