FJ Company Sport releases a new twist on the classic Land Cruiser

After establishing a reputation for quality restorations of Land Cruisers, FJ Company wanted to push the limits, and design a 40-series Land Cruiser to meet the demands of modern driving, while honoring the timeless beauty of the original design.

There is a lot to love about the rugged features of the 40 Series. The simplicity, the utilitarian approach… but often times, some enthusiasts want a little more.

A classic Land Cruiser that could be used for a quick spin around town – or on a weekend trip to the beach – but given the opportunity, a vehicle that could be pushed hard…. on and off-road.

The FJ Company Sport is an authentic Toyota Land Cruiser. An original chassis, an original steel body, but its powertrain has been fully upgraded with more modern features.

Possibly the most significant upgrade is the engine. The Sport model has a more modern Toyota fuel-injected engine, 6 cylinders, rated at 210 horsepower. It’s available as a 5-speed manual or automatic. It’s versatile for a quick spin around town or to cruise comfortably on the highway. Apart from the additional power for on and off-road conditions, it preserves the sound, the looks, and the reliability that you would expect from any Land Cruiser.

With the additional power and greater speeds of the Sport model, steering needed an upgrade. The Performance Steering System comes included in all Sport builds starting in 2017. It improves the responsiveness and accuracy of the stock power steering setup.

Inside, you’ll find modern comforts: digital classic-looking controls, air conditioning, your choice of modern seats, sound system… Other options include seat heaters, interior LED lighting, and even a rear-view back-up camera system.

The exterior is your blank canvas. FJ Company custom builds each Land Cruiser to meet the preferences of their clients. Color, hardtop vs. soft top, bumpers, accessories, tire size… just about every aspect of your dream Land Cruiser can be customized.

There’s also the option of doing the more traditional FJ40, or an FJ43 which has a slightly longer wheelbase and additional cargo space.