Ford car show in England

A convoy of more than 40 iconic Mustangs will be driving across the New Forest to join an expected 1,500 vehicles at Beaulieu’s Simply Ford on Sunday, April 30th.

The South of England area division of the Mustang Owners Club of Great Britain is one of 48 clubs booked to attend the show.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ford Escort Mk1, show regulars Ford Heritage will be bringing rally-spec examples of one of Britain’s greatest motorsport icons. Also on their display is an example of the latest Mustang, powered by a 5-liter V8 engine, and a collection of Mk 2 Escorts.

