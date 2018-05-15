Ford GT leads RM Auctions Auburn Spring Weekend

AUBURN, Indiana – RM Auctions returned to the historic Auburn Auction Park in Indiana this past weekend (11-12 May) for the company’s 8th annual Auburn Spring collector car weekend. This represented the first Auburn Spring sale held under the RM Auctions banner, following the integration of former RM Sotheby’s Group subsidiary, Auctions America, in fall of 2017. RM Auctions achieved an overall $6,037,635 in total sales, with a strong 84 percent of the 500 lots on offer finding new homes across the two-day auction.

Despite challenging weather, the Auburn Spring weekend saw thousands of attendees flock to the Auburn Auction Park to view the nearly 300 motor cars on offer, scour the onsite car corral and swap meet, line up to meet celebrity guest Jessi Combs, and enjoy another 270 cars on display as part of the AACA & Nash Car Club of America Triple Crown Meet.

Auburn Spring’s top sale was the weekend’s headline offering, a low-mileage 2006 Ford GT, offered from single ownership since new. Featuring three of four available factory options and showing less than 3,800 actual miles, the GT sold for a final $297,000 to a bidder over the phone. The diverse top three is rounded out by an American car from a much earlier time in the country’s automotive heritage—and a native to Auburn—a well-known 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet offered following a fresh, comprehensive restoration, which brought $210,000, as well as a pop culture icon, the 1966 Batmobile Recreation “#5”, which achieved $165,000 following plenty of attention during preview hours.

Once again, the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) held their Spring Meet at Auburn Spring and this time invited the Nash Car Club of America to join as guests. Over 270 cars were pre-registered with about 1,000 club members in attendance.

Steve Moskowitz, Meet Chairman and Executive Director of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) added: “Auburn is a highlight for our members as the facilities are first rate, they get to attend, buy and sell at the auction, and have a world-class barbeque to top it all off. A great free concert was held courtesy of RM Auctions and the AACA on Friday evening, with a full house enjoying the show. Seminars and judging schools were held during the weekend and, despite a bit of inclement weather, the show field on Saturday was full of magnificent vehicles. We are incredibly thankful to the RM family for their overwhelming support of our club and the hobby in general.”

RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 Top Ten Sales

2006 Ford GT (CHASSIS NO. 1FAFP90S06Y401219) – $297,000 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet (IDENTIFICATION NO. 2928916) – $210,000 1966 Batmobile Recreation “#5” (SERIAL NO. 5) – $165,000 2001 BMW Z8 (CHASSIS NO. WBAEJ13481AH60440) – $145,000 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra “CSX 8036” (CHASSIS NO. CSX 8036) – $110,000 1932 Auburn Eight Custom Cabriolet (SERIAL NO. 8-100 3109 F) – $91,300 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight (CHASSIS NO. WBSBF9321SEH07179) – $90,750 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring Limo (CHASSIS 5LCG77) – $82,500 1952 Jaguar XK 120 SE Fixed Head Coupe (CHASSIS NO. S 680003) – $74,800 1971 Porsche 911 T Coupe (CHASSIS NO. 9111102000) – $72,600

*Results are listed in USD and are inclusive of buyer’s premium. Results include select post-sale transactions which occurred immediately following the auction. 2017 Auburn Spring results included the Former Level 5 Motorsports Collection, which accounted for nearly one third of the sale’s total value.

