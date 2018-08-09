Ford is celebrating the 10 millionth Mustang

DEARBORN, Mich., – Ford is celebrating the production of its 10 millionth Mustang – America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and the world’s best-selling sports car three years straight.

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed automatic transmission and 164 horsepower V8.

“Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favorite around the world,” said Jim Farley, president of global markets, Ford Motor Company. “I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car – a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language.”

Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured.

During its 54-year production history, Mustang also was built in San Jose, Calif., Metuchen, N.J., and the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn, Mich.

Important Mustang Launches (by model year)

2019 – Limited-edition Mustang Bullitt with 480 horsepower

2018 – Updated style, new 5.0-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and Performance Pack II

2015 – All-new sixth generation Mustang, first with independent rear suspension and Shelby GT350 / GT350R with flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V8

2012 – First Boss 302 since 1971 returns with 444 horsepower V8

2011 – All-new 412-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 Mustang GT debuts

2008 – Iconic Bullitt Mustang returns

2007 – California Special edition returns

2004 – Dearborn Assembly Plant ends 40 years of Mustang production moves to Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich.

2003 – Mustang Mach 1 model returns with Ram-Air “Shaker” hood scoop

2001 – Debut of Mustang Bullitt limited-edition salute to movie car

2000 – SVT Mustang Cobra “R” race version returns

1993 – Limited production SVT Mustang Cobra debuts

1984 – Mustang SVO debuts

1982 – Mustang GT returns after 12-year absence

1979 – Euro-styled “Fox” platform Mustang debuts

1976 – Cobra II joins the lineup

1974 – Mustang II debuts amid gas crisis; no V8 engine offered until 1975

1970 – Ram-Air “Shaker” hood offered

1969 – High-performance Boss 302 and Boss 429 introduced

1968 – Mustang 390 GT stars with Steve McQueen in “Bullitt”; 428 Cobra Jet engine debuts

1965 – Shelby GT350 introduced; Mustang 2+2 with full fastback roof debuts

* BULLITT and all related characters and elements© & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)