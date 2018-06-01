Ford vs. Chevy Demo Day at the Simeone Museum June 9

The Battle Continues June 9

One of the longest wars in American history has been taking place for over 100 years and shows no signs of slowing. Since the earliest days of automotive history, two brands have been engaged in a near-constant battle for profits, market share, and bragging rights. Join the Simeone Foundation Museum as they explore the passion and innovation that continues to drive this historic rivalry, from the tracks to the streets. Who will prevail? Find out on June 9 at the Simeone Museum.

COLLECTION CARS TO BE FEATURED (WILL BE PRESENTED AND DRIVEN)

1966 Corvette 427 Stingray

1963 Corvette Grand Sport

1964 Cobra Daytona Coupe

SPECIAL GUEST CARS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

DEMO DAY SCHEDULE

10: 00 Doors Open

11:15 -11:45 Scrutineering (formerly TechTalks)

12:00 -12: 30 Demo Day discussion, Q and A with Dr. Simeone

12:30 – 1: 00 Featured Cars Driving Demonstration

1:00 – 1: 30 Visitors are able to inspect and photograph Demo Day cars while engaging with Simeone Museum staff and volunteers.

Simeone Foundation Museum

6825-31 Norwitch Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19153

www.simeonemuseum.org

