Ford vs. Chevy Demo Day at the Simeone Museum June 9

The Battle Continues June 9
One of the longest wars in American history has been taking place for over 100 years and shows no signs of slowing. Since the earliest days of automotive history, two brands have been engaged in a near-constant battle for profits, market share, and bragging rights. Join the Simeone Foundation Museum as they explore the passion and innovation that continues to drive this historic rivalry, from the tracks to the streets. Who will prevail? Find out on June 9 at the Simeone Museum.
COLLECTION CARS TO BE FEATURED (WILL BE PRESENTED AND DRIVEN)
- 1966 Corvette 427 Stingray
- 1963 Corvette Grand Sport
- 1964 Cobra Daytona Coupe
SPECIAL GUEST CARS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!
DEMO DAY SCHEDULE
- 10: 00 Doors Open
- 11:15 -11:45 Scrutineering (formerly TechTalks)
- 12:00 -12: 30 Demo Day discussion, Q and A with Dr. Simeone
- 12:30 – 1: 00 Featured Cars Driving Demonstration
- 1:00 – 1: 30 Visitors are able to inspect and photograph Demo Day cars while engaging with Simeone Museum staff and volunteers.
Simeone Foundation Museum
6825-31 Norwitch Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19153
www.simeonemuseum.org