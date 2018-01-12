Free Car Cruise and Classic Car Auction at Winter AutoFest

CARLISLE, PA – With bone-chilling cold gripping the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, classic and collector car enthusiasts need an escape and beginning February 23, 2018 at the SUN ‘n FUN Campus in Lakeland, car lovers can beat the winter blues and get their car fix with Carlisle Events, Carlisle Auctions and Winter Florida AutoFest. The event, running February 23-25, includes a car show, auction, great food, automotive shopping options and more.

Anchors of the family fun weekend include the first-ever FREE cruise-in. The cruise-in is open to collector and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. While the cruise-in is FREE for the car owner/driver, gate admission is required for any passengers.There will also be an expansive swap meet offering pieces and parts, some new, some old, some original, some aftermarket; all for today’s automotive lover. The swap meet also includes collectibles, toys, antiques, memorabilia, etc. There’s also cars and trucks for sale within the car corral, an area where buyer and seller deal person to person to secure the best deal for a sale.

Winter AutoFest will also offer a two-day collector car auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions and its FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (cars 25 years and older). The auction runs Friday and Saturday of event weekend and will see 400+ consignments cross the block. Auctions like this are very popular, both on TV and in real life and with Carlisle Auctions, bidders and sellers alike know that there are excellent quality cars and trucks available, with many moving for affordable price points once the gavel drops.

Besides the swap meet, car corral, cruise-in and auction, Winter AutoFest welcomes Butch Patrick back to the SUN n’ FUN Campus. Patrick played Eddie Munster on the iconic Munsters TV show and comes to Lakeland with some unique show cars in tow, all associated with the Munsters. Further family fun includes airplane and helicopter rides, a free air and space museum, Air & Coach Concours, Mustang Show backed by the Imperial Mustang Club of Polk County and so much more!

Complete details, including a link to buy tickets or pre-register for the car show are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. To be involved with the auction, backed by Carlisle Auctions, interested parties should call 717-960-6400 or visit www.CarlisleAuctions.com. In all, it’ll be a fun-filled trio of days with acres of FREE parking, affordable tickets ($10 for adults, kids 12 and under FREE) and automotive fun!

