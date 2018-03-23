Gallivan Auctioneers Donald E. “Don” Smith Collection sale

Gallivan Auctioneers will conduct the auction for the Donald E. Smith Trust. Don Smith, who passed away last year, was a prominent Terre Haute, Indiana businessman, auto racing promoter, race team owner, civic leader, and a Terre Haute icon.

In addition to his varied business and community interests, Don will also be remembered throughout the United States as a leader in auto racing. Since 1941, when he attended his first Indianapolis 500, Don’s interest in motorsports never wavered. In 1952 he and Chapman Root formed the Sumar Racing Team, named for their wives, Sue Root and Mary Smith. Sumar competed in AAA and USAC-sanctioned events for eight seasons. For many years Don promoted sprint races at the Terre Haute Action Track at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. He held the title of director of competition at the Action Track from 1951 to 1980 and is widely credited for putting Terre Haute on the professional racing map in America. In 1971 he was named Director of Competition in the auto racing division for the Indiana State Fair Board, serving until 1979. He also became a board member of the Indy Racing League, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation and the United States Auto Club (USAC). He was a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and a lifetime member of CARA Charities, an auxiliary of Championship Auto Racing.

Mr. Smith was also an avid collector of race cars, antique and collector cars, firearms, hunting, memorabilia, racing and sports memorabilia, and thousands of other items. Gallivan Auctioneers will offer this prestigious collection at auction, both online and live, on-site with live webcast.

The auction will be conducted in several sessions, some online only, and four live on-site auctions with live webcast, in June, of the best items, such as significant race cars, collector cars, antique automobiles, firearms, hunting and sportsman items, antiques, sports memorabilia, and collectibles. The live auctions will be held on the premises, at “Donnieland”, Don’s property in Terre Haute, Indiana, where most of the items were stored and displayed.

AUCTION SCHEDULE

ONLINE ONLY AUCTIONS

SESSION I ONLINE ONLY – Bidding begins April 10th and ends April 17th

Featuring a collection of diecast automobiles, race cars, model airplanes, trains, and memorabilia. More than 400 lots! CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK TO GO DIRECTLY TO SESSION I – http://www.njgallivan.com/auction/3307/54/don-smith-collection-session-i-online-only-auction

SESSION II ONLINE ONLY – Bidding begins April 17th and ends April 24th

This sale includes Ducks Unlimited framed artwork, Hand-carved wooden ducks, Native American bronzes, hunting & fishing items & more!

SESION III ONLINE ONLY – Bidding begins April 24th and ends May 1st

Featuring Indy 500 memorabilia, Sports memorabilia & collectibles, autographed racing items, Programs, and lots of miscellaneous collectibles.

SESSION IV ONLINE ONLY – Bidding begins May 1st and ends May 8th – This is a fun auction, featuring a potpourri of items Don Smith collected and displayed at “Donnieland”.

LIVE, ONSITE AUCTIONS WITH INTERNET BIDDING

SESSION V – ONSITE AUCTION WITH LIVE WEBCAST – Saturday, June 16th at 10:00am EDT in Terre Haute, IN

This live auction features more than 130 firearms, plus 200 lots of hunting and Sportsman collectibles. This is a very nice collection, with some rare firearms!

SESSION VI – ONSITE AUCTION WITH LIVE WEBCAST – Sunday, June 17th, at 1:00pm EDT, in Terre Haute, IN

Antiques & Collectibles #1 – This is the first of two sessions featuring Antiques & Collectibles, including antique replica Stagecoach, sleighs, antique farm implements, large Coca-Cola collection, antique cash registers, antique furniture, showcases, bank machines, lots of smalls, and much more!

SESSION VII – ONSITE AUCTION WITH LIVE WEBCAST – Saturday, June 23rd at 10:00am EDT in Terre Haute, IN – Cars, Cars, Cars! SEE PARTIAL LISTING UNDER DOCUMENTS TAB ON RIGHT!

This is the big day, when we will sell more than 130 vehicles, including Antique Automobiles, Historic Race Cars, including Champ Cars, Midgets, Sprint & Outlaws, Muscle Cars, Collector cars, Fire Engine, Personnel Carrier, Hand-made models, and MUCH more!

SESSION VIII – ONSITE AUCTION WITH LIVE WEBCAST – Sunday, June 24th at 1:00pm EDT in Terre Haute, IN

Antiques & Collectibles #2 – This sale of the Don Smith Collection features more Antiques & Collectibles, including Antique Slot Machines, Furniture, Showcases (some antique), Autographed Sports & Racing Memorabilia, plus other items not yet listed.

DUE TO HIGH PHONE TRAFFIC, PLEASE BE PATIENT OR EMAIL DIRECTLY TO INFO@NJGALLIVAN.COM WITH YOUR QUESTIONS

Sale location: 6701 E Harlan Dr – Terre Haute, IN 47802