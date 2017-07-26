Gateway Classic Cars opens Scottsdale showroom

O’ Fallon, IL — Gateway Classic Cars announced the opening of its sixteenth (16th) US location in the Scottsdale / Phoenix market.

In September 2017, the company is adding 41,000 square feet of indoor showroom space in an upscale, climate controlled facility located at 22275 North 23rd Ave. in Deer Valley, Arizona close to Deer Valley Executive Airport. This facility will house 225 classic and exotic vehicles, consigned by local sellers, collectors and estates. Along with an outstanding lineup of vehicles, Gateways’ Scottsdale location will also host community events in collaboration with local businesses and organizations, such as the local chamber of commerce and car clubs.

All of the classic and exotic vehicles will be marketed via the Internet, to global buyers.

The Scottsdale location will be the company’s third location to open in 2017.

Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale is modeled after its existing fifteen (15) showrooms located in Atlanta, St. Louis, Louisville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Milwaukee, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Denver.

www.gatewayclassiccars.com