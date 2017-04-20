The Gavel: Cars of the Saratoga Auto Auction Exhibit opening reception

Friday, April 28th, 2017

6:00pm-9:00pm

Join the Saratoga Automobile Museum for their exhibit’s opening cocktail reception and get an insiders look at the workings of the classic and collector automobile auctions that have become so popular with television viewers. The exhibit includes a 1931 Ford Model A Woody, a very rare 1957 Chrysler 300C, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, and a 1957 Continental Mark II.

Imports will be represented as well, with, among others, a 2003 Maserati Spyder convertible and a 2013 Lotus Exige Factory Cup on display. These cars, along with many of others, are all headed for the auction block in September.

$10 for members / $20 for non-members

(Admission Tickets and membership will be sold at the door)

Light fare provided by Bravo Catering of Mama Mia’s Pizza and Cafe. Complimentary wine provided by Mount Felix Winery.

Please contact Heidi Shull for more information on the Opening Reception

Heidi.shull@saratogaautomuseum.org or at 518.587.1935 x 16