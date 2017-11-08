“Getting the Job Done – Vehicles that Earned Their Keep” exhibit at AACA Museum, Inc.

A new exhibit opens this month at the AACA Museum, Inc., in Hershey, PA.

Exhibit Dates: November 18, 2017 – April 23, 2018

Exhibit Sponsored by Klick Lewis

The focus of this exhibit will be on vehicles used in business pursuits, but not just trucks . . . business coupes designed for traveling salesmen, doctors coupe, jitney vans, pickup trucks and professional cars such as limousines, hearses, ambulances & more.

A 1919 Walker potato truck and a vintage ice cream truck are both expected as part of this exhibit.

Two of our new donations – A 1938 Mack Firetruck and a 1922 Brockway LaFrance Firetruck will also both be on view as part of this exhibits.

Note: All vehicles subject to change.

More Information: http://www.aacamuseum.org/getting-job-done-vehicles-earned-keep/

Join them for the Exhibit Preview Party on Friday, November 17

5:30 – 8:00 PM

The Museum will be decked out for the holidays with the annual Cars & Christmas celebration with dozens of decorated trees and several model train displays. This opening will include light refreshments and a cash bar.

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $10 Child (aged 4-12).

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

Phone: 717.566.7100

Fax: 717.566.7300

Email: info@AACAMuseum.org

www.aacamuseum.org