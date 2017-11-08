“Getting the Job Done – Vehicles that Earned Their Keep” exhibit at AACA Museum, Inc.

A new exhibit opens this month at the AACA Museum, Inc., in Hershey, PA.
Exhibit Dates: November 18, 2017 – April 23, 2018
Exhibit Sponsored by Klick Lewis
The focus of this exhibit will be on vehicles used in business pursuits, but not just trucks . . . business coupes designed for traveling salesmen, doctors coupe, jitney vans, pickup trucks and professional cars such as limousines, hearses, ambulances & more.
A 1919 Walker potato truck and a vintage ice cream truck are both expected as part of this exhibit.
Two of our new donations – A 1938 Mack Firetruck and a 1922 Brockway LaFrance Firetruck will also both be on view as part of this exhibits.
Note: All vehicles subject to change.
More Information: http://www.aacamuseum.org/getting-job-done-vehicles-earned-keep/
Join them for the Exhibit Preview Party on Friday, November 17
5:30 – 8:00 PM
The Museum will be decked out for the holidays with the annual Cars & Christmas celebration with dozens of decorated trees and several model train displays. This opening will include light refreshments and a cash bar.
Tickets are $20 for Adults, $10 Child (aged 4-12).
AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
Phone: 717.566.7100
Fax: 717.566.7300
Email: info@AACAMuseum.org
www.aacamuseum.org