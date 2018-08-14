Calling out to Fisher Body Craftsmen’s Guild alumni

The Gilmore Car Museum, located in Hickory Corners Michigan, will be hosting a display of Fisher Body Craftsmen’s Guild model cars and memorabilia from April 6 to October 1, 2019.

The goal is to tell the story of the FBCG and how it impacted the lives and careers of the participating young men. The exhibit is looking for model cars, trophies and any memorabilia available for loan to accomplish this goal. Additionally, they are asking each participant to provide a brief writeup of how the FBCG experience influenced their life, anecdotes from the construction of their model, their career and life. Period photographs (or scans thereof) can also be used to enhance the display.

While there is consideration of a permanent exhibit, at this point this is a temporary exhibit and all artifacts will be returned to the participants. The Gilmore is making up to 660 square feet of space available with the models placed in exhibit cases. Up to 100 models could be accommodated.

A pre-opening reception will be planned along with Guild reunion activities.

The Gilmore is located almost equidistant (2 1/2 to 3 hours) between Chicago and Detroit and about 15 miles, 30 minutes from Kalamazoo, a college town offering a good selection of hotels and restaurants.

Plans are well underway and the solicitation package was released recently. You can get a copy by contacting Paul Tatseos (paul@tatseos.com , 248-766-2474) or Rich Ray (richray2@hotmail.com ,810-333-2498).

Although this solicitation seems far in advance, we need the lead time to search, find and contact Guild Alumni who participated between 1930 and 1968.

If you now any Guild Alumni please contact John Jacobus (johnjacobus1@aol.com)

John L. Jacobus, Guildsmen – Maryland state winner 1961-1966

The Gilmore Car Museum is North America’s largest auto museum with nearly 400 vehicles on display and over 189,000 square feet of exhibit space. The Museum’s 90-acre Historic Campus features numerous vintage structures including a restored and fully-functioning 1941 Silk City Diner, a recreated 1930s Shell Station, six onsite Partner Museums, and so much more. The Gilmore Car Museum is a founding member of the National Association of Automobile Museums, as well as a member of the American Alliance of Museums, the American Association for State and Local History, the Michigan Museums Association and the MotorCities National Heritage Area – affiliate of the National Park Service. The Museum offers free educational programs to students pre-k through 12th grade that meet Michigan K-12 benchmarks in everything from Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to History and Art. Included is the Gilmore Garage Works after-school enrichment program where mentors provide instruction in automotive technology giving students skills in welding, painting, and fabrication. See their website at www.GilmoreCarMuseum.org.

