GM plant in Janesville up for demolition and redevelopment

GM’s former plant in Janesville, Wisconsin appears to be on the verge of demolition and redevelopment.

A St. Louis-based development company will start the demolition of General Motors’ old assembly plant in Janesville, Wisconsin.

The plant closed during the recession of 2008 when GM moved to file for bankruptcy.

In 2017 a company by the name of Commercial Development of St. Louis, Missouri purchased the vacant plant with plans of redevelopment.

Recently demolition crews have converged on the site.