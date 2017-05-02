Golden Quill Winners 2016

Winning publications continue to improve

Dozens of car clubs on the national and regional levels have achieved the Golden Quill Award for 2016, issued by the editors of Old Cars Weekly.

Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, chief judge for the awards, worked in conjunction with the editorial staff for the picks. Gratis copies of club publications were sent to the chief judge and the editorial staff to assure fairness and consistency in the selection.

“It is vitally important that car clubs send their copies to the two locations,” asserts Angelo Van Bogart, editor of Old Cars Weekly. “We suggest that they be sent throughout the year since the publications may carry the potential to have an article highlighted in the ‘Club Clips’ column that runs every issue.”

Perschbacher adds, “The level of professionalism in national publications is on the rise, thanks to awards such as the Golden Quill. Regional publications are gaining more polish and balance on content. That can boost a regional club and raise the pride of membership.” Perschbacher is a professional editor and accomplished book author, and has written for Old Cars Weekly for nearly 40 years. He is also active in several national and regional car clubs.

The page count and publication format is a major factor in establishing categories. Once that is established, content is judged on several aspects based on number of pages; use of color and/or black-and-white visuals; quality of writing and photographs; creativity; and balance of articles (human interest, technical, historical, events, ads, classified, columns, etc.) Winners will receive a certificate from Old Cars Weekly verifying the award. Certificates are sent in batches during succeeding months, so clubs are asked to be patient.

The “Honorable Mention” category is composed of rising hopefuls for future Golden Quill competition. No certificates are sent for those on that list. Being listed for the honor is its own recognition.

“If your club has not sent the copies to both addresses, it may not be in the final running for award consideration. As 2017 progresses, check with your editor to be sure your club is included,” adds Van Bogart.

Gratis copies must be sent to each of these addresses; many clubs find it is easiest to add these addresses to its mailing list:

OCW Editor

700 E. State St.

Iola, WI 54990

and

Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, Chief Judge

8868 Rock Forest Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63123-1116

Find a list of clubs at www.oldcarsweekly.com/club-directory

WINNERS

National Luxury

Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc.

American Motoring, Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association

Antique Automobile, West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America

At The Sign Of The Cat, Tierry Frisch, editor, Cougar Club of America

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club

Avanti Magazine, Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association International

The Brickline, Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc.

Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America

The Bulb Horn, Dennis Holland, editor, The Veteran Motor Car Club of America

The Classic Car, Ron Verschoor, editor, The Classic Car Club of America

The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club

Corsa Communique, Mike McGowan, executive editor, Corvair Society of America, Inc.

The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society

Early Bird, Lin Somsak, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club International

Enjine! Enjine!, Scott Rollins, editor, SPAAMFAA

Generator & Distributor, Kate Sullivan, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc.

Horseless Carriage Gazette, John C. Meyer III, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America

Impala News, Mike Berry, editor, National Impala Association

Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America

LaCad, Terry & Robyn Griffin, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia

The Legend, Tom Azymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America

Lincoln & Continental Comments, Tim Howley, editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

LineChaser, Tom Vollbrecht, Jr., editor, Minnesota Street Rod Association

Mercedes-Benz Classic, Jochen Fisher, editor, Mercedes-Benz

Model A News, Helen Ehrehnofer, editor, Model A Ford Club of America

Model A Times, John LaVoy, editor, Model A Times

Model T Times, Natalie Weaver, editor, Model T Ford Club International

On Solid Ground, Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club

The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics

Plymouth Bulletin, Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club

Porsche Panorama, Amy Skogstrom, interim editor-in-chief, The Porsche Club of America

The Professional Car, Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society

Pur Sang, Tim Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club

Quicksilver, Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association

The Restorer, Jim Spawn, editor, Model A Ford Club of America

The Riview, Ray Knott, editor, The Riviera Owners Association

Secrets, Charlie Yapp, editor, The Secrets of Speed Society

The Self-Starter, Stephen E. “Steve” Stewart, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.

Skyliner, Judi Terrell, editor, International Ford Retractable Club

Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, editor, Pontiac Oakland Club International

Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club International

Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club

V8 Times, Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

The Vintage Ford, Jennifer Hollandbeck, editor, Model T Ford Club of America

Wheels of Time, Stormy Wylie, editor, American Truck Historical Society

White Triangle News, Sam Jackson, editor, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc.

Intermediate

AEV (Action Era Vehicle), Charles E. Smith, editor, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association

The Arrow, Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society

Crosley Quarterly, Fred Syrdal, editor, Crosley Automobile Club, Inc.

DeSoto Adventures, Geoff Overley, National DeSoto Club, Inc.

Fomoco Times, Travis Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association

Healey Marque, Reid Trummel, editor, Austin-Healey Club of America

The National Falcon News, Janet Wilkerson, editor, The Falcon Club of America, Inc.

The Nomad Post, John Lee, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association

Reo Echo, Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc.

Runabouts to Rockets, Wendy Crosby, editor, National Antique Oldsmobile Club

The Starter, John Nikodym, editor, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry

Stutz News, Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc.

Talegate, Chuck Snyder, editor, The International Station Wagon Club

Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club

Vintage Triumph, Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register

VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.

The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, editor, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club

Wheels & Waves, Larry DePasquale, editor, International Amphicar Owners Club

Woodie Times, John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club

WPC News, Richard Bowman, editor, Chrysler Product Restorers Club

National Compact

Airflow Newsletter, Frank Faly, editor, Airflow Club of America

American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editors, The American Austin Bantam Club

Chrysler 300 Club News, Andy Mikonis, editor, Chrysler 300 Club International, Inc.

Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-’66 Full Size Chevrolet Club

Durant Partner, Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club

Front Wheel Driver, Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association|

Insider, Joseph Yang, Allante Club of America & the XLR Chapter of the Cadillac & LaSalle Club

International Thunderbird Script, Nichole Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club

Jeepster News, James J. Sommer, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club

Kaiser Frazier Owners Club International Monthly News Bulletin, Barbara Mueller, editor, Kaiser Frazier Owners Club International

The Marmon News, Jeff Stumb, editor, The Marmon Club

1915-1918 Buick & McLaughlin-Buick Owners Newsletter Group, Dean G. Tryon, editor

North American Singers Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, editor, North American Singer Owners Club

Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International

The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club

Supercharger, Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc.

TC America Newsletter, B. Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc.

Thunder & Lightning, Renee Kuharchuk, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America

Tucker Topics, Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc.

Viva Carrera!, Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club

Museums & Associations

The Accelerator, Laura Brinkman, executive director, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Braking News, Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum

Driven, Bill Funk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of America

Driving Force, Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network

The Ford Legend, Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association

Gray Goose News, Terry Ernest, The Wills Museum

The Ignitor, John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America

The Packard Proving Grounds News Report, Bud Juneau, editor, The Packard Motor Car Foundation

Precious Metal, Jackie L. Frady, editor, National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection)

Red Cap Review II, Charles E. Wilson, editor, Mullins Owners Club

Regions/Chapters Full Size

AM Spirit, Steve Johnson, president, Northern Ramblers Car Club, Inc.

Bird’s Nest, Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds

The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, NCRS Southern California Chapter

The Colorado Classicist, Tom Goyne, editor, Colorado AACA

The Dashboard, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region — CCCA

Driven, Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California

Fiero Focus, Scott Savage, editor, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts, Inc.

Finz, Ron Melville, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club of New Zealand

Hoosier Horn, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region — CCCA

Northern Lights, Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, Minnesota — AACA

Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter Pontiac-Oakland Club

The Pious Pelican, Bud Juneau, editor, Northern California Packards

The Stacked Lamp Standard, Jeffrey Shively, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club Vertical Headlamp Chapter

Torque, Rich Ray, editor, Michigan Region — CCCA

Vairforce, Kathy Bombardier, editor, The Bay State Corvair Club CORSA

The Vette Signal, Jim Santoro, editor, Michigan Chapter — NCRS

Wheels “A” Rolling, David Young, editor, Mid-Atlantic — VMCCA

Winged Goddess, Jeff Shively, 1941 Cadillac Chapter

Regions/Chapters Compact

Arizona Bird Chatter, Barbara Blair, editor, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club

The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, Southern California Chapter — NCRS

Boomtimes, William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland

Cadillac & LaSalle Club Northwest Ohio Region News, Elden Smith, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club — Northwest Ohio Region

The Chatter, Kim, Gardner, editor, Capitol City Chapter — AACA

Country Roads, Ron Althoff, editor, Blue Ridge Packards, Packard Automobile Classics, Inc.

DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, editor, Nation DeSoto Club — DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland

The Falcon Times, Kevin & Lauren Gabel, editors, Northeast Chapter — Falcon Club of America

Ford Lines, Mike Denney, editor, Tulsa — Early Ford V8 Club of America

The Gas Buggy Gazette, John E. Sayler, Jr., editor, Gettysburg Region — AACA

Henney Program of Progress, George Hamlin, editor, Henney Chapter — Professional Car Society

Good Olds Days, Cassie Petersen, editor, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter

The Hood Scoop, Chris Winslow, editor, Gateway GTO Association

Hoosier Views, Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group #56 — Early Ford V8 Club of America

The Hub Cap, Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region — CCCA

Hud-Nut News, Polly Mitchell & Jesse Smith, editors, Chicago-Milwaukee Chapter — HET Club

The Hudson rEflecTor, Southern California Chapter — HET

The Mudflap, Mark & Marion McAlpine, editors, Tidewater Region — AACA

Northstar News, Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region — Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

Nuts And Bolts, Joe Pinson, editor, Cape Canaveral Region — AACA

The Occasional, Steven G. Williams, editor, Model T Ford Club of Greater St Louis, Inc.

On Call, Bee Hamlin, editor, Mid-Atlantic Chapter — Professional Car Society

Packardgram, Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region — Packards International

Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club — Milwaukee

The Redline Times, Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter — NCRS

Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club

Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, 2014 R.E. Olds Chapter — Oldsmobile Club of America

Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, editor, LaSalle Appreciation Society — Cadillac & LaSalle Club Inc.

The Skyline, Craig Handley, editor, The Metro Region — CCCA

Snic Braaapp, Jack Gleason & Tom Morgan, editors, Illinois Sports Owners Association

Thunderbird News, Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida

Wheel Tracks, Gary Fiske, editor, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts

Regions/Chapters Sub Compact

Alabama Packards Newsletter, Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club

Arc and Spark, John McLellan, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restores Club

Caddy Chatter, Tony Albarella, editor, Cadillac Club of North Jersey

Nor’ by Nor’ East, Greg Firestone, editor, New England Chapter — HET Club

Prix Views, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Grand Prix Chapter — POCI

The Pushrod, Pam Scherer, editor, Milwaukee CORSA

The Steering Column, Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club

Tiger News! Paul & Nichole Lyczak & Randy Ray, editors, The Cruisin’ Tigers GTO Club, Inc.

Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Times, Judy Aunet, editor, Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Club

Voice, Steve Fox, editor, Iowa CrossRoads Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club

Willys Overland Words, Joy Heidal, editor, Northwest Chapter — WOKR

Honorable Mention

Airhorn, Chris Ames, editor, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts — Corsa Chapter

Birds Of A Feather, Jim Rugg, editor, Classic T-Bird Club of Wisconsin

Bird Talk, Art Fleming, editor, Long Island Thunderbirds — ITC, VTCI

Bow Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, editor, Jersey Lakeland Region — VCCA

The Brass Lamp, Ron Nelson, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of MO, Inc.

Chrysler Tonic, Carol Morice, editor, Northern Illinois Region — WPC Club, Inc.

Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, editor, Olds Club of Florida — Oldsmobile Club of America

Clutch Chatter, Larry R. Huffman, editor, Tri-County Region — AACA

Cormorant Flier, Stan Ruesch, editor, Wisconsin Packard Club

The Criterion, Bill Marcy, editor, Northeast Chapter — Professional Car Society

Dynaflash, Jim Jaeger, editor, Hawkeye Chapter — Buick Club of America

East Coast Chapter Newsletter, Pat & Dan Kasten, editors, East Coast Chapter — International Ford Retractable Club

The Echo, Chris Collins, editor, Grand Canyon State Chapter — Studebaker Drivers Club

The Enlightener, Dan Cress, editor, Badger Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.

The Fordist, Bob DePaola, editor, The Early Ford V-8 Club — Southern California Regional Group # 11

Ford Words, East Tennessee Regional Group — Early Ford V8 Club of America

Frankfort Car Club Newsletter, Rosa Acevedo, editor, Frankfort Car Club

From The Corral, Bill Krieger, editor, Northern Mustang Corral

Gateway Gazette, Ted Becker, editor, St. Louis Chapter — Buick Club of America

The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, editor, GMC Truck Chapter — POCI

The Great Plains Hudson Gazette, Ramona Dittrich, editor, NE/IA Chapter — HET

Hawkeye Hexagon, Dick Boswell, editor, Hawkeye Packards — PAC

The Herald, Tony Karsnia, editor, Northstar Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club

The Hexagon, Rick Parker, acting editor, Mid-Atlantic Packards, Inc

The Hub & Spoke, Tony Simmons, editor, Lynchburg, VA — AACA

The Hudson Monthly, Lew Bird, editor, North Texas — Chapter HET

The Hudson Mechanic’s Rag, Ed Wright, editor

Hudsonnews, Richard Low, editor, Dixie Chapter — HET Club

The Lord Nuffield Crier, Bob & Lynne Mendelsohn, editors, The Ohio Chapter NEMGTR

Long Life, John Nikodym, editor, Velie Registry

Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Paul Saulnier, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club

‘53-’54 Buick Skylark, Gary DiLillo, editor, ‘53-’53 Buick Skylark Club

The Newsletter of the PCPV Chapter of POCI, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Pontiac Commercial & Professional Vehicle Chapter — POCI

Packard Panorama, Jim Yocum, editor, Keystone Packards — PAC

Pelican Papers, Drusilla Carter, editor, North Atlantic Packards — PAC

Pan Siftings, Ray Maier, editor, St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, Inc

Phantom News, Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor Model Club

Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, president, Plymouth Owners Club — Carolina Region

PMD Excitement, Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter — POCI

Porthole, Fred Syrdal, editor, Gopher State Chapter — Buick Club of America|

Road Chatter, Ken & Carolyn Bounds, editors, Northern Illinois Regional Group #8 — Early Ford V-8 Club

The Rocket Review Quarterly, Scott Phillips, editor, Capitol City Rockets — Oldsmobile Club of America

The RopeShaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter — POCI

Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, editor, Twin Cities Regional Group #46 — Early Ford V-8 Club of America

Saxon Times, Walter Prichard, editor, Saxon Registry

Silver Dome Gazette, Stuart Ryce, editor, California Chrysler Products Club

The Spyder Web, Dee Lynch, editor, North Wisconsin Corvair Club

The Standard, Tim Pawl, editor, Motor City Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club

Standard Of The World, Bill Levy, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club — North Texas Region

The Standard Of The World, Ray Bombeck, West of the Lake Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club

The Starterator, Rich Gibbs, editor, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association, Inc. — Sunflower Region

Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, editor, Wisconsin Region — Studebaker Drivers Club

Studebaker Steering Wheel Newsletter, Thomas Gipe, Gateway Chapter AOAI

Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage — Thunderbird Club

Tiger News!, Randy Ray, editor, The Cruisin’ Tigers GTO Club, Inc.

Tomahawk, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13 — Pontiac Oakland Club International

Trail Bird News, David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida

The Tripower Times, Jay Robinson, editor, Northern Colorado GTO Association

Triumph Standard, Scott McKee, editor, Southern California Triumph Owners Association, Inc.

Up To Speed, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region — CCCA