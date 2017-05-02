Golden Quill Winners 2016

Winning publications continue to improve
Dozens of car clubs on the national and regional levels have achieved the Golden Quill Award for 2016, issued by the editors of Old Cars Weekly.
Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, chief judge for the awards, worked in conjunction with the editorial staff for the picks. Gratis copies of club publications were sent to the chief judge and the editorial staff to assure fairness and consistency in the selection.
“It is vitally important that car clubs send their copies to the two locations,” asserts Angelo Van Bogart, editor of Old Cars Weekly. “We suggest that they be sent throughout the year since the publications may carry the potential to have an article highlighted in the ‘Club Clips’ column that runs every issue.”
Perschbacher adds, “The level of professionalism in national publications is on the rise, thanks to awards such as the Golden Quill. Regional publications are gaining more polish and balance on content. That can boost a regional club and raise the pride of membership.” Perschbacher is a professional editor and accomplished book author, and has written for Old Cars Weekly for nearly 40 years. He is also active in several national and regional car clubs.
The page count and publication format is a major factor in establishing categories. Once that is established, content is judged on several aspects based on number of pages; use of color and/or black-and-white visuals; quality of writing and photographs; creativity; and balance of articles (human interest, technical, historical, events, ads, classified, columns, etc.) Winners will receive a certificate from Old Cars Weekly verifying the award. Certificates are sent in batches during succeeding months, so clubs are asked to be patient.
The “Honorable Mention” category is composed of rising hopefuls for future Golden Quill competition. No certificates are sent for those on that list. Being listed for the honor is its own recognition.
“If your club has not sent the copies to both addresses, it may not be in the final running for award consideration. As 2017 progresses, check with your editor to be sure your club is included,” adds Van Bogart.
Gratis copies must be sent to each of these addresses; many clubs find it is easiest to add these addresses to its mailing list:
OCW Editor
700 E. State St.
Iola, WI 54990
and
Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, Chief Judge
8868 Rock Forest Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63123-1116
Find a list of clubs at www.oldcarsweekly.com/club-directory
WINNERS
National Luxury
Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc.
American Motoring, Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association
Antique Automobile, West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America
At The Sign Of The Cat, Tierry Frisch, editor, Cougar Club of America
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Avanti Magazine, Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association International
The Brickline, Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc.
Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America
The Bulb Horn, Dennis Holland, editor, The Veteran Motor Car Club of America
The Classic Car, Ron Verschoor, editor, The Classic Car Club of America
The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club
Corsa Communique, Mike McGowan, executive editor, Corvair Society of America, Inc.
The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society
Early Bird, Lin Somsak, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club International
Enjine! Enjine!, Scott Rollins, editor, SPAAMFAA
Generator & Distributor, Kate Sullivan, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc.
Horseless Carriage Gazette, John C. Meyer III, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America
Impala News, Mike Berry, editor, National Impala Association
Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America
LaCad, Terry & Robyn Griffin, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia
The Legend, Tom Azymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America
Lincoln & Continental Comments, Tim Howley, editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club
LineChaser, Tom Vollbrecht, Jr., editor, Minnesota Street Rod Association
Mercedes-Benz Classic, Jochen Fisher, editor, Mercedes-Benz
Model A News, Helen Ehrehnofer, editor, Model A Ford Club of America
Model A Times, John LaVoy, editor, Model A Times
Model T Times, Natalie Weaver, editor, Model T Ford Club International
On Solid Ground, Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club
The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics
Plymouth Bulletin, Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club
Porsche Panorama, Amy Skogstrom, interim editor-in-chief, The Porsche Club of America
The Professional Car, Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society
Pur Sang, Tim Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club
Quicksilver, Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association
The Restorer, Jim Spawn, editor, Model A Ford Club of America
The Riview, Ray Knott, editor, The Riviera Owners Association
Secrets, Charlie Yapp, editor, The Secrets of Speed Society
The Self-Starter, Stephen E. “Steve” Stewart, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.
Skyliner, Judi Terrell, editor, International Ford Retractable Club
Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, editor, Pontiac Oakland Club International
Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club International
Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club
V8 Times, Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
The Vintage Ford, Jennifer Hollandbeck, editor, Model T Ford Club of America
Wheels of Time, Stormy Wylie, editor, American Truck Historical Society
White Triangle News, Sam Jackson, editor, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc.
Intermediate
AEV (Action Era Vehicle), Charles E. Smith, editor, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association
The Arrow, Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society
Crosley Quarterly, Fred Syrdal, editor, Crosley Automobile Club, Inc.
DeSoto Adventures, Geoff Overley, National DeSoto Club, Inc.
Fomoco Times, Travis Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association
Healey Marque, Reid Trummel, editor, Austin-Healey Club of America
The National Falcon News, Janet Wilkerson, editor, The Falcon Club of America, Inc.
The Nomad Post, John Lee, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association
Reo Echo, Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc.
Runabouts to Rockets, Wendy Crosby, editor, National Antique Oldsmobile Club
The Starter, John Nikodym, editor, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry
Stutz News, Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc.
Talegate, Chuck Snyder, editor, The International Station Wagon Club
Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club
Vintage Triumph, Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register
VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.
The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, editor, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club
Wheels & Waves, Larry DePasquale, editor, International Amphicar Owners Club
Woodie Times, John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club
WPC News, Richard Bowman, editor, Chrysler Product Restorers Club
National Compact
Airflow Newsletter, Frank Faly, editor, Airflow Club of America
American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editors, The American Austin Bantam Club
Chrysler 300 Club News, Andy Mikonis, editor, Chrysler 300 Club International, Inc.
Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-’66 Full Size Chevrolet Club
Durant Partner, Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club
Front Wheel Driver, Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association|
Insider, Joseph Yang, Allante Club of America & the XLR Chapter of the Cadillac & LaSalle Club
International Thunderbird Script, Nichole Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club
Jeepster News, James J. Sommer, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club
Kaiser Frazier Owners Club International Monthly News Bulletin, Barbara Mueller, editor, Kaiser Frazier Owners Club International
The Marmon News, Jeff Stumb, editor, The Marmon Club
1915-1918 Buick & McLaughlin-Buick Owners Newsletter Group, Dean G. Tryon, editor
North American Singers Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, editor, North American Singer Owners Club
Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International
The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club
Supercharger, Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc.
TC America Newsletter, B. Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc.
Thunder & Lightning, Renee Kuharchuk, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America
Tucker Topics, Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc.
Viva Carrera!, Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club
Museums & Associations
The Accelerator, Laura Brinkman, executive director, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Braking News, Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum
Driven, Bill Funk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of America
Driving Force, Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network
The Ford Legend, Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association
Gray Goose News, Terry Ernest, The Wills Museum
The Ignitor, John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America
The Packard Proving Grounds News Report, Bud Juneau, editor, The Packard Motor Car Foundation
Precious Metal, Jackie L. Frady, editor, National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection)
Red Cap Review II, Charles E. Wilson, editor, Mullins Owners Club
Regions/Chapters Full Size
AM Spirit, Steve Johnson, president, Northern Ramblers Car Club, Inc.
Bird’s Nest, Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds
The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, NCRS Southern California Chapter
The Colorado Classicist, Tom Goyne, editor, Colorado AACA
The Dashboard, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region — CCCA
Driven, Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California
Fiero Focus, Scott Savage, editor, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts, Inc.
Finz, Ron Melville, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club of New Zealand
Hoosier Horn, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region — CCCA
Northern Lights, Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, Minnesota — AACA
Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter Pontiac-Oakland Club
The Pious Pelican, Bud Juneau, editor, Northern California Packards
The Stacked Lamp Standard, Jeffrey Shively, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club Vertical Headlamp Chapter
Torque, Rich Ray, editor, Michigan Region — CCCA
Vairforce, Kathy Bombardier, editor, The Bay State Corvair Club CORSA
The Vette Signal, Jim Santoro, editor, Michigan Chapter — NCRS
Wheels “A” Rolling, David Young, editor, Mid-Atlantic — VMCCA
Winged Goddess, Jeff Shively, 1941 Cadillac Chapter
Regions/Chapters Compact
Arizona Bird Chatter, Barbara Blair, editor, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club
The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, Southern California Chapter — NCRS
Boomtimes, William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland
Cadillac & LaSalle Club Northwest Ohio Region News, Elden Smith, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club — Northwest Ohio Region
The Chatter, Kim, Gardner, editor, Capitol City Chapter — AACA
Country Roads, Ron Althoff, editor, Blue Ridge Packards, Packard Automobile Classics, Inc.
DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, editor, Nation DeSoto Club — DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland
The Falcon Times, Kevin & Lauren Gabel, editors, Northeast Chapter — Falcon Club of America
Ford Lines, Mike Denney, editor, Tulsa — Early Ford V8 Club of America
The Gas Buggy Gazette, John E. Sayler, Jr., editor, Gettysburg Region — AACA
Henney Program of Progress, George Hamlin, editor, Henney Chapter — Professional Car Society
Good Olds Days, Cassie Petersen, editor, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter
The Hood Scoop, Chris Winslow, editor, Gateway GTO Association
Hoosier Views, Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group #56 — Early Ford V8 Club of America
The Hub Cap, Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region — CCCA
Hud-Nut News, Polly Mitchell & Jesse Smith, editors, Chicago-Milwaukee Chapter — HET Club
The Hudson rEflecTor, Southern California Chapter — HET
The Mudflap, Mark & Marion McAlpine, editors, Tidewater Region — AACA
Northstar News, Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region — Lincoln & Continental Owners Club
Nuts And Bolts, Joe Pinson, editor, Cape Canaveral Region — AACA
The Occasional, Steven G. Williams, editor, Model T Ford Club of Greater St Louis, Inc.
On Call, Bee Hamlin, editor, Mid-Atlantic Chapter — Professional Car Society
Packardgram, Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region — Packards International
Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club — Milwaukee
The Redline Times, Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter — NCRS
Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club
Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, 2014 R.E. Olds Chapter — Oldsmobile Club of America
Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, editor, LaSalle Appreciation Society — Cadillac & LaSalle Club Inc.
The Skyline, Craig Handley, editor, The Metro Region — CCCA
Snic Braaapp, Jack Gleason & Tom Morgan, editors, Illinois Sports Owners Association
Thunderbird News, Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida
Wheel Tracks, Gary Fiske, editor, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts
Regions/Chapters Sub Compact
Alabama Packards Newsletter, Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club
Arc and Spark, John McLellan, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restores Club
Caddy Chatter, Tony Albarella, editor, Cadillac Club of North Jersey
Nor’ by Nor’ East, Greg Firestone, editor, New England Chapter — HET Club
Prix Views, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Grand Prix Chapter — POCI
The Pushrod, Pam Scherer, editor, Milwaukee CORSA
The Steering Column, Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club
Tiger News! Paul & Nichole Lyczak & Randy Ray, editors, The Cruisin’ Tigers GTO Club, Inc.
Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Times, Judy Aunet, editor, Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Club
Voice, Steve Fox, editor, Iowa CrossRoads Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club
Willys Overland Words, Joy Heidal, editor, Northwest Chapter — WOKR
Honorable Mention
Airhorn, Chris Ames, editor, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts — Corsa Chapter
Birds Of A Feather, Jim Rugg, editor, Classic T-Bird Club of Wisconsin
Bird Talk, Art Fleming, editor, Long Island Thunderbirds — ITC, VTCI
Bow Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, editor, Jersey Lakeland Region — VCCA
The Brass Lamp, Ron Nelson, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of MO, Inc.
Chrysler Tonic, Carol Morice, editor, Northern Illinois Region — WPC Club, Inc.
Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, editor, Olds Club of Florida — Oldsmobile Club of America
Clutch Chatter, Larry R. Huffman, editor, Tri-County Region — AACA
Cormorant Flier, Stan Ruesch, editor, Wisconsin Packard Club
The Criterion, Bill Marcy, editor, Northeast Chapter — Professional Car Society
Dynaflash, Jim Jaeger, editor, Hawkeye Chapter — Buick Club of America
East Coast Chapter Newsletter, Pat & Dan Kasten, editors, East Coast Chapter — International Ford Retractable Club
The Echo, Chris Collins, editor, Grand Canyon State Chapter — Studebaker Drivers Club
The Enlightener, Dan Cress, editor, Badger Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.
The Fordist, Bob DePaola, editor, The Early Ford V-8 Club — Southern California Regional Group # 11
Ford Words, East Tennessee Regional Group — Early Ford V8 Club of America
Frankfort Car Club Newsletter, Rosa Acevedo, editor, Frankfort Car Club
From The Corral, Bill Krieger, editor, Northern Mustang Corral
Gateway Gazette, Ted Becker, editor, St. Louis Chapter — Buick Club of America
The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, editor, GMC Truck Chapter — POCI
The Great Plains Hudson Gazette, Ramona Dittrich, editor, NE/IA Chapter — HET
Hawkeye Hexagon, Dick Boswell, editor, Hawkeye Packards — PAC
The Herald, Tony Karsnia, editor, Northstar Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club
The Hexagon, Rick Parker, acting editor, Mid-Atlantic Packards, Inc
The Hub & Spoke, Tony Simmons, editor, Lynchburg, VA — AACA
The Hudson Monthly, Lew Bird, editor, North Texas — Chapter HET
The Hudson Mechanic’s Rag, Ed Wright, editor
Hudsonnews, Richard Low, editor, Dixie Chapter — HET Club
The Lord Nuffield Crier, Bob & Lynne Mendelsohn, editors, The Ohio Chapter NEMGTR
Long Life, John Nikodym, editor, Velie Registry
Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Paul Saulnier, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club
‘53-’54 Buick Skylark, Gary DiLillo, editor, ‘53-’53 Buick Skylark Club
The Newsletter of the PCPV Chapter of POCI, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Pontiac Commercial & Professional Vehicle Chapter — POCI
Packard Panorama, Jim Yocum, editor, Keystone Packards — PAC
Pelican Papers, Drusilla Carter, editor, North Atlantic Packards — PAC
Pan Siftings, Ray Maier, editor, St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, Inc
Phantom News, Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor Model Club
Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, president, Plymouth Owners Club — Carolina Region
PMD Excitement, Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter — POCI
Porthole, Fred Syrdal, editor, Gopher State Chapter — Buick Club of America|
Road Chatter, Ken & Carolyn Bounds, editors, Northern Illinois Regional Group #8 — Early Ford V-8 Club
The Rocket Review Quarterly, Scott Phillips, editor, Capitol City Rockets — Oldsmobile Club of America
The RopeShaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter — POCI
Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, editor, Twin Cities Regional Group #46 — Early Ford V-8 Club of America
Saxon Times, Walter Prichard, editor, Saxon Registry
Silver Dome Gazette, Stuart Ryce, editor, California Chrysler Products Club
The Spyder Web, Dee Lynch, editor, North Wisconsin Corvair Club
The Standard, Tim Pawl, editor, Motor City Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club
Standard Of The World, Bill Levy, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club — North Texas Region
The Standard Of The World, Ray Bombeck, West of the Lake Region — Cadillac & LaSalle Club
The Starterator, Rich Gibbs, editor, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association, Inc. — Sunflower Region
Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, editor, Wisconsin Region — Studebaker Drivers Club
Studebaker Steering Wheel Newsletter, Thomas Gipe, Gateway Chapter AOAI
Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage — Thunderbird Club
Tiger News!, Randy Ray, editor, The Cruisin’ Tigers GTO Club, Inc.
Tomahawk, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13 — Pontiac Oakland Club International
Trail Bird News, David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida
The Tripower Times, Jay Robinson, editor, Northern Colorado GTO Association
Triumph Standard, Scott McKee, editor, Southern California Triumph Owners Association, Inc.
Up To Speed, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region — CCCA