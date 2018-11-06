Goodguys announces their 2019 schedule

(Pleasanton, CA) The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association released its 2019 event schedule during the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Nineteen Goodguys events will bring high octane entertainment to hot rodders across the country, including the all-new Goodguys Great American Nationals, scheduled for August 16-18 at the York Expo Center in York, PA. It will be the first time Goodguys has visited the historic venue and anticipation is high for a power-packed weekend in Pennsylvania.

Other significant schedule changes include the 14th Nashville Nationals which will go back to its standard three-day format at Nissan Stadium the weekend of May 3-5 and feature the crowning of the Goodguys 2019 Hot Rod of the Year. The 26th Southeastern Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway will remain a two-day National event and will be staged Friday and Saturday October 18 & 19.

All other 2019 Goodguys events are scheduled for their traditional weekends bringing thousands of colorful hot rods, muscle cars, customs, classics and tricked out trucks through 1987 vintage, with the exception of the 33rd West Coast Nationals in August which will showcase 1972 and older vehicles.

Highlighting the schedule will be the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals July 12-14 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Goodguys will stage a spectacular 50th Anniversary Camaro exhibit inside Cardinal Hall featuring sixty nine significant ’69 Camaros to celebrate the pony car’s Golden Anniversary.

The Goodguys AutoCross series continues to accelerate in participation and popularity. AutoCross competition will be staged at 17 of the 19 events with special 16 car “shootout’s” at most of those 17 events. The season comes to a climactic closeNovember 15-17 at the season-ending Goodguys 22nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. At Scottsdale, the “Duel in the Desert” will feature the season’s fastest 32 cars in a shootout to determine the Goodguys 2019 FAST AutoCrosser of the Year.

The Goodguys Top 12 awards and the Builder’s Choice awards program return bigger and better than ever in 2019. Also, on tap are special Road Tours (Including the Goodguys Hall of Fame Tour), as well as Friday Night Vintage Drags in Puyallup, Washington.

Registration is now open for all Goodguys 2019 events. To register visit https://www.good-guys.com/2019-events. A complete list of the events and their locations is below:

The 9 th Spring Lone Star Nationals

March 8-10

Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX

10 th Spring Nationals

March 15-17

WestWorld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

37 th All American Get-Together

March 30 & 31

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

19 th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

April 5-7

Del Mar Fairgrounds — Del Mar, CA

5 th North Carolina Nationals

April 26-28

North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NC

14 th Nashville Nationals

May 3-5

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

26 th Summer Get-Together

June 1 & 2

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

28 th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

July 5-7

Iowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IA

22 nd PPG Nationals

July 12-14

Ohio Expo Center – Columbus, OH

32 nd Pacific Northwest Nationals

July 26-28

Washington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WA

18 th Great Northwest Nationals

August 9-11

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center – Spokane, WA

1 st Great American Nationals

August 16-18

York Expo Center — York, PA

33 rd West Coast Nationals

August 23-25

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

22 nd Colorado Nationals

September 6-8

The Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, CO

27 th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

September 27-29

Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX

2 nd Kentucky Nationals

October 11-13

Kentucky Horse Park– Lexington, KY

26 th Southeastern Nationals

October 18 & 19

Charlotte Motor Speedway—Concord, NC

30 th Autumn Get-Together

November 9 & 10

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

22 nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

November 15-17

WestWorld of Scottsdale—Scottsdale, AZ

