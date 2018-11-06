Goodguys announces their 2019 schedule

(Pleasanton, CA) The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association released its 2019 event schedule during the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Nineteen Goodguys events will bring high octane entertainment to hot rodders across the country, including the all-new Goodguys Great American Nationals, scheduled for August 16-18 at the York Expo Center in York, PA. It will be the first time Goodguys has visited the historic venue and anticipation is high for a power-packed weekend in Pennsylvania.
Other significant schedule changes include the 14th Nashville Nationals which will go back to its standard three-day format at Nissan Stadium the weekend of May 3-5 and feature the crowning of the Goodguys 2019 Hot Rod of the Year. The 26th Southeastern Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway will remain a two-day National event and will be staged Friday and Saturday October 18 & 19.
All other 2019 Goodguys events are scheduled for their traditional weekends bringing thousands of colorful hot rods, muscle cars, customs, classics and tricked out trucks through 1987 vintage, with the exception of the 33rd West Coast Nationals in August which will showcase 1972 and older vehicles.
Highlighting the schedule will be the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals July 12-14 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Goodguys will stage a spectacular 50th Anniversary Camaro exhibit inside Cardinal Hall featuring sixty nine significant ’69 Camaros to celebrate the pony car’s Golden Anniversary.
The Goodguys AutoCross series continues to accelerate in participation and popularity. AutoCross competition will be staged at 17 of the 19 events with special 16 car “shootout’s” at most of those 17 events. The season comes to a climactic closeNovember 15-17 at the season-ending Goodguys 22nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. At Scottsdale, the “Duel in the Desert” will feature the season’s fastest 32 cars in a shootout to determine the Goodguys 2019 FAST AutoCrosser of the Year.
The Goodguys Top 12 awards and the Builder’s Choice awards program return bigger and better than ever in 2019. Also, on tap are special Road Tours (Including the Goodguys Hall of Fame Tour), as well as Friday Night Vintage Drags in Puyallup, Washington.
Registration is now open for all Goodguys 2019 events. To register visit https://www.good-guys.com/2019-events. A complete list of the events and their locations is below:
- The 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals
March 8-10
Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX
- 10th Spring Nationals
March 15-17
WestWorld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ
- 37th All American Get-Together
March 30 & 31
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
- 19th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
April 5-7
Del Mar Fairgrounds — Del Mar, CA
- 5th North Carolina Nationals
April 26-28
North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NC
- 14th Nashville Nationals
May 3-5
Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN
- 26th Summer Get-Together
June 1 & 2
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
- 28th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals
July 5-7
Iowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IA
- 22nd PPG Nationals
July 12-14
Ohio Expo Center – Columbus, OH
- 32nd Pacific Northwest Nationals
July 26-28
Washington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WA
- 18th Great Northwest Nationals
August 9-11
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center – Spokane, WA
- 1st Great American Nationals
August 16-18
York Expo Center — York, PA
- 33rd West Coast Nationals
August 23-25
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
- 22nd Colorado Nationals
September 6-8
The Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, CO
- 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals
September 27-29
Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX
- 2nd Kentucky Nationals
October 11-13
Kentucky Horse Park– Lexington, KY
- 26th Southeastern Nationals
October 18 & 19
Charlotte Motor Speedway—Concord, NC
- 30th Autumn Get-Together
November 9 & 10
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
- 22nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals
November 15-17
WestWorld of Scottsdale—Scottsdale, AZ
https://www.good-guys.com/2019-events
