Goodguys Rod & Custom Association 2018 news and dates

Pleasanton, CA – For the first time in over 20 years, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is raising the year eligibility for registered event participants. Beginning with the 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals, March 9-11at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, Goodguys will open event gates to 1987 and earlier show cars for all national events, with the exception being the 32nd West Coast Nationals presented by Flowmaster held annually in Pleasanton, CA.

The expansion comes after several years of planning. “We carefully considered all aspects of a year bump,” said Goodguys President and CEO Marc Meadors.” We discussed it with prominent builders, manufacturers, and our members. We asked our social media audience for their input and we ran a column in the Gazette which garnered over a thousand letters. The resulting flood of feedback and collective input from all of our research suggested nearly 70% of our audience was in favor of the bump.”

Meadors expanded on the topic. “Our events will prominently feature the familiar fabric of the world’s finest hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trick trucks. We will also see fresh, friendly faces – twenty and thirty year olds, longing for a chance to show off their hot cars & trucks welcomed with a nod and a smile. Monte Carlos, Fox Body Mustangs, Mavericks, third gen Camaros, screaming chicken Trans Ams, square body C/10s, Buick Grand Nationals, vans, and many more will hopefully join the party. Our industry manufacturers currently offer a wide range of products for next gen cars and many of our industry’s top hot rod shops have next gen cars currently under construction.”

Other notable changes include a new event scheduled for October 12-14 at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. In addition to that, the popular Nashville Nationals has been moved back a week to May 11 & 12 and will be a two day event in advance of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13th. The 26th East Coast Nationals in Rhinebeck, New York and the 25th Southeastern Nationals in Charlotte will also be staged as a two-day event, June 8 & 9 and October 19 & 20, respectively.

On the track, the Goodguys AutoCross racing program has a completely restructured format. In lieu of separating competitors into five classes, Goodguys will now run all competitors in one class in a Shootout event culminating into a 16-car elimination field. All AutoCross participants will be given a day and a half to qualify for the top 16 spots. Each winner and runner up will qualify for the season-ending “Duel in the Desert” AutoCross competition in November in Scottsdale. The final field of 32 drivers will be completed by using the points system. Other changes include moving the Goodguys 2018 Custom Rod of the Year award to the 27th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. It had been selected on a regional basis in prior years. Additionally, Goodguys will stage several burnout contests as well as demolition derbies at select events.

For more information, visit www.good-guys.com

2018 Goodguys Schedule

Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals

March 9-11, Texas Motor Speedway, Ft. Worth, TX

Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals

March 16-18, WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Goodguys 36th All American Get-Together

March 24 & 25, Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

Goodguys 18th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

April 6-8, Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Marc, CA

Goodguys 4th North Carolina Nationals

April 27-29, NC State Fairgrounds, Raleigh, NC

Goodguys 12th Nashville Nationals

May 11 & 12, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Goodguys 25th Summer Get-Together

June 2 & 3, Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

Goodguys 26th East Coast Nationals

June 8 & 9, Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY

Goodguys 27th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

June 29-July 1, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, IA

Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals

July 6-8, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus, OH

Goodguys 31st Pacific NW Nationals

July 27-29, WA State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, WA

Goodguys 17th Great NW Nationals

August 17-19, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, Spokane, WA

Goodguys 32nd West Coast Nationals

August 24-26, Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

Goodguys 21st Colorado Nationals

September 7-9, The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland, CO

Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

September 28-30, Texas Motor Speedway, Ft. Worth, TX

Goodguys 1st Kentucky Nationals

October 12-14, Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY

Goodguys 26th Southeastern Nationals

October 19-20, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Goodguys 29th Fuelcurve.com Autumn Get-Together

November 10 & 11, Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

Goodguys 21st Southwest Nationals

November 16-18, WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Mailing Address:

PO Box 9132

Pleasanton, CA 94566