Gooding & Company achieves $49 Million in Scottsdale Auctions

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company realized $49,215,650 at the company’s 11th annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 110 of 129 lots for an 85% sales rate, which resulted in a robust average price of $447,415 per car sold. An impressive 12 cars sold over the $1 million mark.

A wall-to-wall crowd watched as the stars of the weekend rolled across the block, with the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale – originally owned by Battista Pininfarina – selling for $8,085,000, the 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial selling for $4,455,000, and the 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster selling for $4,070,000. The crowd erupted with applause after hearing that the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS would be returning to the original owner’s family with a final sale price of $2,530,000. Additional highlights included the striking 2014 Pagani Huayra (sold for $2,090,000), the Iso Grifo A3/L Prototype (sold for $1,760,000), the 2015 McLaren P1 (sold for $1,732,500), and the 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe (sold for $1,067,000). The company also saw a strong return on the Lexus marque with the Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package which sold for $825,000.

“What a thrill to sell such a sensational group of cars, especially the most valuable car of the week,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “Our team worked hard to curate such a fantastic group of historic, high-quality cars and the record-breaking results speak for themselves.”

Top Ten Sales

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale, sold for $8,085,000

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I, sold for $4,455,000

1931 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster, sold for $4,070,000

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS, sold for $2,530,000

2014 Pagani Huayra, sold for $2,090,000

1963 Iso Grifo A3/L Prototype, sold for $1,760,000

2015 McLaren P1, sold for $1,732,000

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,320,000

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,155,000

1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,100,000

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,083,500

1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe, sold for $1,067,000

Top Five Notable Prices

Looking Forward to Amelia Island

Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction will be held on March 9, 2018, in Amelia Island, Florida. The auction house has consigned three limited-production Porsches from a private collection, including the 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau, the 1996 Porsche 993 GT2, and the 1996 Porsche 993 Carrera 3.8 RS. In addition to these exceptional Porsches, the company has consigned a stunning 1967 Ford GT40 MkIV. Gooding & Company also announced the addition of real-time online bidding on select vehicles beginning at the Amelia Island Auction. Gooding & Company invites you to speak with a staff member for more information.

The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 9 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 8 through Friday, March 9

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Bidder Registration

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.

