Gooding & Company achieves $49 Million in Scottsdale Auctions

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company realized $49,215,650 at the company’s 11th annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 110 of 129 lots for an 85% sales rate, which resulted in a robust average price of $447,415 per car sold. An impressive 12 cars sold over the $1 million mark.
A wall-to-wall crowd watched as the stars of the weekend rolled across the block, with the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale – originally owned by Battista Pininfarina – selling for $8,085,000, the 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial selling for $4,455,000, and the 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster selling for $4,070,000. The crowd erupted with applause after hearing that the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS would be returning to the original owner’s family with a final sale price of $2,530,000. Additional highlights included the striking 2014 Pagani Huayra (sold for $2,090,000), the Iso Grifo A3/L Prototype (sold for $1,760,000), the 2015 McLaren P1 (sold for $1,732,500), and the 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe (sold for $1,067,000). The company also saw a strong return on the Lexus marque with the Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package which sold for $825,000.
“What a thrill to sell such a sensational group of cars, especially the most valuable car of the week,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “Our team worked hard to curate such a fantastic group of historic, high-quality cars and the record-breaking results speak for themselves.”
Top Ten Sales
- 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale, sold for $8,085,000
- 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I, sold for $4,455,000
- 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster, sold for $4,070,000
- 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS, sold for $2,530,000
- 2014 Pagani Huayra, sold for $2,090,000
- 1963 Iso Grifo A3/L Prototype, sold for $1,760,000
- 2015 McLaren P1, sold for $1,732,000
- 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,320,000
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,155,000
- 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,100,000
- 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,083,500
- 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe, sold for $1,067,000
Top Five Notable Prices
- 1963 Iso Grifo A3/L Prototype, sold for $1,760,000
- 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package, sold for $825,000
- 1951 Alfa Romeo 1900C Sprint, sold for $616,000
Looking Forward to Amelia Island
Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction will be held on March 9, 2018, in Amelia Island, Florida. The auction house has consigned three limited-production Porsches from a private collection, including the 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau, the 1996 Porsche 993 GT2, and the 1996 Porsche 993 Carrera 3.8 RS. In addition to these exceptional Porsches, the company has consigned a stunning 1967 Ford GT40 MkIV. Gooding & Company also announced the addition of real-time online bidding on select vehicles beginning at the Amelia Island Auction. Gooding & Company invites you to speak with a staff member for more information.
The Amelia Island Auction
Date: Friday, March 9 at 11:00 AM EST
Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation
6800 First Coast Hwy
Amelia Island, FL 32034
Public preview: Thursday, March 8 through Friday, March 9
Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions
General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions
Bidder Registration
$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.
About Gooding & Company
Gooding & Company’s auctions, now in their second decade, produce market-leading prices and deliver to a worldwide reach of clients and enthusiasts. Throughout 2018, spectators and patrons from over 60 nations witnessed this year’s Scottsdale Auctions live in high-definition video broadcast via our webcast. Gooding & Company will be conducting its annual Amelia Island Auction on March 9, 2018, in Amelia Island, Florida. The annual Pebble Beach Auctions will be held August 24 and 25, 2018, inside the gates of Pebble Beach, California, where Gooding & Company is the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®.