Gooding & Company offering up impressive barn-finds at Amelia Island auction

The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy and the 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, hidden away in a North Carolina garage for over 25 years will, highlight the Amelia Island Auction in March.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company will present two rare and iconic sport cars – both of which have remained untouched for decades – at the company’s Amelia Island Auction held on March 9, 2018. Back in 1991, a rare 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy and an iconic, muscular 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, were driven into a then-new garage in North Carolina, parked, and left undisturbed for the next 26 years.

“We are honored to present these significant collector cars to the world after decades in hiding,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “To discover either one of these cars would be unbelievable, but to find both, incredibly well-preserved and untouched in one garage, truly excites me as an enthusiast.”

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy

Designed by Pininfarina with coachwork by Scaglietti, the alloy-bodied 275 GTB Long Nose is one of the ultimate road-going Ferraris. Scaglietti built just 205 examples with the desirable long-nose body style, of which only 80 were the lightweight aluminum variants. The Ferrari presented here, chassis 08125, was sold new in Italy – finished in a distinctive silver over blue color scheme – and then exported to the United States in the early 1970s. When the current owner first saw 08125, he thought it was the most beautiful car he had ever seen, which led him to purchase the Ferrari in March 1985. Then in 1991, he moved the Ferrari into the garage of his newly built home, and that is where this rare 275 GTB would remain, unmoved until recently.

1967 Shelby 427 Cobra

One of the most iconic sports cars of the 1960s, the Shelby Cobra was envisioned by famed racing driver Carroll Shelby and developed by his team of talented engineers. The Shelby team successfully combined the best qualities of European competition machinery and California hot rods, which resulted in this distinctive Anglo-American sports car. Only 260 Shelby 427 Cobra street roadsters were produced. This car, chassis CSX3278, was purchased by the current owner in the spring of 1980. With its original red over black color scheme, this excellent example had just 13,000 miles on it.

The current owner would amass just 6,000 additional miles over the next decade before parking the Cobra in the same garage as his Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy in 1991. Today, this car has been preserved just as brilliantly as its partner. The Cobra still has its proper wooden steering wheel and correct Peter Brock-designed “Sunburst” wheels wearing period Goodyear Wingfoot tires. Even more exciting, the Ford big-block engine recently fired back to life with limited mechanical sorting. This Cobra offers everything desired by the astute collector – no rollbar, no side pipes, no scoops or stripes – just an honest, unrestored big-block Cobra that has been preserved by one owner for over two decades.

The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 9 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 8 through Friday, March 9

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Phone: 310.899.1960

Bidder Registration

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.

