Grand Opening of America’s Car Museum’s Powering the Future Learning Lab

EXCLUSIVE GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Thursday, April 12 | 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Join the ACM for the Exclusive Grand Opening of the Powering the Future Learning Lab at America’s Car Museum. Come explore the past, present and future of our automotive fuel choices.

Enjoy music, light appetizers and beverages over engaging discussions with exhibit partners, students and staff. Hands-on activities will provide fuel for thought and the first 150 attendees will receive a commemorative poster. Parking is complimentary.



COST: $15 / ACM Members | $25 / Non-Members

Bronze and above ACM Members receive special discounts at member events. Become a member to attend this event for FREE!



2702 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

253.779.8490 877.902.8490 | FAX – 253.779.8499

info@americascarmuseum.org

https://www.americascarmuseum.org/