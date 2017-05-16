The grand re-opening of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced that they are open to the public again! Concrete was poured, vehicles were re-arranged, walls were painted, lots of things were cleaned, and now they are back in business. The process was tedious, but they are anxious for you to see what they have accomplished.
Come out and join them on May 27th, 2017 from 9:30am-4pm for their official Grand Re-Opening. Light refreshments will be available. Live blacksmithing will be going on in the 1872 Jeremiah Sweinhart Carriage Factory all day.
Admission to the Museum is $8.00 for Adults, $7.00 for Seniors and AAA members and children 15 and younger are free. They have ample parking in thier lot across the street.
The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles displays over ninety vehicles of all types—from horse drawn carriages and wagons to motorcycles and cars and trucks—all built in Pennsylvania. Housed in a former factory building of the Boyertown Auto Body Works, maker of commercial truck bodies, the Museum also features the 1938 Reading Diner and a 1921 Sun Oil Gas Station. Also popular is the 1872 Carriage Factory, which features regular blacksmithing demonstrations. Group guided tours are available and eligible for a group rate. The Museum is open seven days a week from 9:30 am – 4:00 pm.
For more information call 610-367-2090 or visit www.boyertownmuseum.org.
Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles
85 South Walnut Street
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2090
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boyertown.Museum
www.boyertownmuseum.org