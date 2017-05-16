The grand re-opening of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced that they are open to the public again! Concrete was poured, vehicles were re-arranged, walls were painted, lots of things were cleaned, and now they are back in business. The process was tedious, but they are anxious for you to see what they have accomplished.

Come out and join them on May 27th, 2017 from 9:30am-4pm for their official Grand Re-Opening. Light refreshments will be available. Live blacksmithing will be going on in the 1872 Jeremiah Sweinhart Carriage Factory all day.