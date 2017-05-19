Greenwich Concours sale to offer up supercars

New York – Representing an impressively contrasting yet wholly complimentary aspect to a classic car auction, Bonhams has curated its annual Greenwich sale with a striking selection of modern supercars.

To be hosted the first weekend of June in conjunction with the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, just 30 miles north of New York City, Bonhams will be offering several modern high-performance cars of distinction.

Leading the list is the car that’s most associated with Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari – a 1990 Ferrari F40. Legendary on its own, this specific F40 is an excellent, highly optioned, non-catalytic converter, European-specification example with known history from new. With a top speed of 201mph (324kmh), it was the fastest production car of its day and nearly 30 years later still offers speeds unattainable by most of today’s automobiles. It’s simply exceptional.

Just a few years younger and much rarer than the F40 is a 1993 Bugatti EB 110. True to the prestige of the Bugatti legacy, the EB 110 was launched in 1992 – a full four decades after the last street car rolled off the Molsheim production line – and was everything Bugatti embodied: world-beating performance, grace, beauty and quality. This example, just one of 113 made, is one of only 84 GT variants constructed and was the Autocar and Motor Magazine test car in 1994.

From Germany is an exceptional 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series with less than 9,500 original miles on the odometer. The sleek performance car possesses a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing an astounding 661bhp and is one of 175 examples exported to the US.

Representing the zenith of the newly relaunched Newport Pagnell marque is a 2003 Aston Martin Vanquish. The all-alloy V12 engine is mated to a factory installed 6-speed manual transmission – a tremendously desirable feature, and is just 8,000 miles from new. The US-delivered, highly optioned British supercar is one of the finest examples of a “James Bond Aston” to be found anywhere.

To learn more about these cars, or to view all seven Ferraris, three Bugattis, ten Mercedes-Benzes and three Aston Martins consigned to the sale, visit bonhams.com/greenwich.

The Bonhams Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Auction takes place on Sunday, June 4th at the lovely waterfront Roger S. Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut – easily accessible from Manhattan.