Groundbreaking Indy racecar on loan at the ACD Automobile Museum

AUBURN – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum received a 1925 Miller Junior 8 racecar on loan from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Miller was the inspiration for the first successfully mass-produced front-wheel-drive automobile – the 1929 Cord L-29.

“The 1925 Miller Junior 8 is one of the most innovative and significant cars ever to compete in the Indianapolis 500-mile race. We are pleased to exhibit it here at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum,” stated Curator Jon Bill.

The racecar was designed by engineer Harry Miller and introduced for the 1925 Indianapolis 500-mile race, Dave Lewis qualified for the fifth starting position. Lewis led the field for 53 laps, before being relieved by Bennett Hill after 173 laps. The Miller finished in second place with an average speed of 100.82 miles per hour, just behind winner Peter DePaolo in the #22 Duesenberg.

“The Junior 8 car came in second in the 1925 race in the first attempt to utilize front-wheel-drive in an American race car. It started the front-wheel-drive revolution at Indianapolis that lasted 25 years, notching five victories,” Jon Bill, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum expert said. “The racecar’s success and its cutting-edge technology prompted E. L. Cord in 1925 to develop America’s first successful front-drive passenger car, introduced in 1929 as the Cord L-29.”

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world's finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

