Hackett Auto Museum launches speaker series on Oct. 24

(Jackson, Mich.) – The Hackett Auto Museum announced the inaugural season of its professional speaker series. The series will present four civic engagement events for the Jackson community this winter to educate attendees about the city’s rich automotive heritage.

“We are proud to bring a speaker lineup that is diverse, educational, inspirational and entertaining,” said Ted O’Dell, Executive Director of the Hackett Auto Museum. “The series will help build a bridge between our collective past and our future as a community steeped in rich automotive and manufacturing history – a shared history that helped propel Michigan into the automotive industry we know today.”

A presentation from internationally acclaimed author Jim Hinckley will kick off the series on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Jackson Makerspace (formerly Tomlinson Elementary School), located at 730 Tomlinson St. There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door.

Hinckley, a 1976 graduate of Vandercook Lake High School, is a former associate editor for Cars & Parts Magazine and the author of nineteen books including “The Big Book of Car Culture” “Checker Cab Manufacturing Company: An Illustrated History” and “The Route 66 Encyclopedia.” He has also written feature articles for a variety of publications including Old Cars Weekly and Hemmings Classic Car.

Hinckley’s work has been the subject of interviews on a variety of programs including “Jay Leno’s Garage” and “Travel with Rick Steves.” His popular Jim Hinckley’s America series of programs and presentations has an international audience, and he was a featured speaker at the second European Route 66 Festival in Zlín, Czech Republic.

Hinckley’s family has a long association with Jackson and its industrial heritage. His grandfather, Fred P. Hinckley, is the namesake for Hinckley Boulevard in Summit Township, Mich. He was also a machinist for David Buick, a founder of Hinckley-Meyer and president of Hinckleyway Products, a company located on Francis Street that engaged in special projects for Henry Ford.

www.hackettautomusuem.org

