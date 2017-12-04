Hagerty identifies what’s hot in upcoming collector cars

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Hagerty released its first-ever 2018 Bull Market List. This list identifies a group of nine emerging classics that please the head and heart, providing a satisfying driving experience along with the likelihood of rising value, according to Hagerty valuation experts.

“First and foremost, car enthusiasts want a car that, to them, is exciting and fun to drive, whether that means a high-end performance vehicle or one that simply captures their imagination,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “But they also want something that’s a good investment. That’s what the Bull Market List represents – the sweet spot between the head and heart. If any of these cars interest you, our recommendation is to jump on them now.”

The 2018 Bull Market List includes:

2000–2006 BMW M3

1979–1986 Jeep CJ-7

1989–2001 Mercedes-Benz SL

1990–2001 Lamborghini Diablo

1994–1998 Toyota Supra Turbo

2010–2014 Ford Raptor

2001–2005 Porsche 911 Turbo

1993–2002 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk

1969–1972 Chevrolet Blazer

Hagerty’s valuation team assembled the 2018 Bull Market List using data gleaned from the 2,000-2,500 requests for insurance quotes Hagerty receives daily.

“Seventy-two percent of the quotes that are requested from Hagerty come from Gen X and Millennials,” said Brian Rabold, vice president of valuation services for Hagerty. “Their tastes and interests are really driving the market now, including what’s considered popular and which vehicles grow or decline in value.”

Other highlights include:

Hagerty Bull Market vehicles rising fastest in value over the past three years are the 1990–2001 Lamborghini Diablo (+45%), the 1993–2002 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk (+31%), and the 1994–1998 Toyota Supra Turbo (+31%).

Hagerty Bull Market List vehicles with the largest increases in number of insurance quotes provided in the past 12 months include the 1994–1998 Toyota Supra Turbo (+249%), the 1993–2002 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk (+98%), and the 2000–2006 BMW M3 (+82%).

Search traffic for all Bull Market vehicles combined has risen from almost nonexistent levels five years ago to more than 30,000 searches in 2017.

For the full list of featured vehicles and pricing trends visit www.hagerty.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a worldwide automotive brand dedicated to the love of driving. They are the world’s largest specialty insurance provider for classic vehicles of all kinds. The Hagerty Valuation Tool is widely viewed by the vintage car community and automotive media as the gold standard for current values and market trend insights. Hagerty, the magazine, is among the highest circulation car magazines in the country. Hagerty’s “The Barn Find Hunter” is among the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with more than 230,000 subscribers. Hagerty also offers Hagerty Plus, the industry’s most comprehensive roadside service, and prides itself on preserving and expanding our automotive heritage through the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and numerous youth outreach programs. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.