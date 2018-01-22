Hagerty reaches out to the next generation at Arizona Auction Week

The future looks bright as 10-25 year olds enjoy taking part in driving activities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Hagerty welcomed more than 180 young enthusiasts in the Scottsdale area to the excitement of cars during the internationally-recognized Arizona auction week through The Hagerty Test Garage and NextGen AutoFest.

The Hagerty Test Garage provided more than 115 local fifth-graders from Tavan Elementary School with a hands-on experience through various automotive-based stations. Students participated in a mock auction to learn how to be an auctioneer and bid on model cars, early automotive racing history with a 1913 Bugatti, automotive restoration demonstrations, slot car races and built a wind-powered car. The Test Garage culminated in an artwork contest with the theme ‘Why I’m Excited to Drive.’

Hali Rosberg, age 11, was selected as the winner of the artwork contest. She said “I am excited to drive because I will be able to go where I please. I’m also excited to drive because I want to get my dream car, a gloss black Mustang GT with flames. It gets me ‘revved up’ and makes me want to drive even more!”

“Kids and young adults have always loved cars and driving and always will,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “And, while Arizona auction week attracts car enthusiasts from around the world, young people in the local community don’t often have the chance to be involved. That’s why we bring the Hagerty Test Garage and NextGen AutoFest directly to them.”

While some may expect youth to be less interested in driving, The NextGen AutoFest – held at Scottsdale Auto Park – provided a group of more than 65 students ages 16-25 with unique access to one-of-a-kind experiences, including a preview auction cars from Worldwide Auctioneers, test driving vintage mini racers from Vintage Kart Co., and a meet and greet with celebrity guests “Bogi” Sarah Lateiner of Velocity‘s All Girls Garage and Wayne Carini of Velocity’s Chasing Classic Cars.

In 2017 alone, more than 2,300 young people fueled their passion for cars with Hagerty youth programs, including eight Driving Experiences, 125 Youth Judging programs, NextGen AutoFest, Test Garage, and the Hagerty Family Car Fest.

Learn more about Hagerty’s youth programs at https://www.hagerty.com/corporate/hobby-support/youth-programs

