Hagerty’s new ‘Track Day’ insurance

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Hagerty announced an insurance program for High Performance Drivers Education (HPDE) events, which are soaring in popularity nationwide. The coverage, developed for U.S.-based track day and vintage motorsports enthusiasts, is available for vehicles from 1941 to 2018 model years.

“More and more of our clients are seeking opportunities where they can test their car control skill set and enjoy the full capabilities of their cars in a safe learning environment,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Things happen out on the track, so we’ve built this coverage so that it’s easy to obtain. We’re proud to now say that your Hagerty coverage doesn’t have to stop once you turn into the paddock.”

The protection covers vehicles while on-track and in the paddock for physical damage to the car incurred by the driver, a guest driver and instructor. As with all Hagerty policies, HPDE insurance features Agreed Value™ coverage where the owner decides what the car is worth. Hagerty’s HPDE insurance covers up to $175,000 and can apply to cars which have a higher value. Pollutant cleanup, towing and rental car reimbursement are also covered.

The policies are underwritten by RLI Track Day, a specialty insurer providing solutions to high performance driving enthusiasts for nearly a decade. Policies are available same-day, start at $200/day with a $2k deductible, and apply at 88 tracks in 35 states to licensed drivers over 18 years old.

