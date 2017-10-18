Harwood Motors offering seminars during the ‘Off-Season’

Harwood Motors announced the kickoff to their Off-Season Seminars. As the driving season comes to a close, they are offering fellow hobbyists something to do while most of our beloved cars are hibernating. Their first two seminars are set and ready to go. Join them in their 25,000 sq.ft. facility in Macedonia, OH during the non-driving season for a great way to spend some time around the cars and folks from the hobby we all love. Just because we aren’t out driving our cars during the off-season doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the camaraderie of the hobby. They kindly ask that you take time to RSVP so they know how many to expect. Space is limited. They are also asking for a small contribution of $5 to help cover the cost of beverages and snacks. You can pay by credit card using the links now or cash at the door. They ask you to please let them know you’re coming and how many guests you’re bringing. SEE BELOW FOR DETAILS ON THE TWO UPCOMING SEMINARS. Questions? Please contact Melanie@HarwoodMotors.com or 440-565-5334

Seminar 1

Saturday October 28th

9:30-12:00

Detailing and Reconditioning with Michael Johnson of Harwood Motors

Have you ever wondered how the pros get the cars on the show field to look so amazing? Find out by spending a Saturday morning with Harwood Motors. In the first of their seminars this off-driving-season, Michael Johnson, Harwood’s expert in vehicle reconditioning and detailing will lead an interactive detailing seminar. Learn which products work and which don’t, how to use the latest detailing tools, and techniques to make your car look its best. Click Here to RSVP and pay by credit card online.

Click Here to RSVP by email to Melanie and pay at the door.

Seminar 2

Saturday November 18th

9:30-12:00

Selecting Proper Lubricants with Ken Tyger of Penn Grade

Would you like to learn about proper lubrication for highly stressed racing engines, classic, vintage, legacy, street rod, and muscle cars? Ken Tyger will be at Harwood Motors on Saturday November 18th to present a seminar on critical topics such as engine oil additive technology / chemistry, additives systems and base oils for formulating the proper lubrication for highly stressed race and ‘classic’ engines. Strong focus on application ZDDP concentration, maintenance, storage, drain interval, viscosity selection, fuel selection and emission system concerns.

Ken is one of the best presenters they have ever had with a heavy emphasis on technical facts rather than a sales pitch. If you have questions about oils, Ken can answer them. This is Harwood Motors’ third time hosting this seminar with Ken and it always sells out.

Click Here to RSVP and pay by credit card online.

Click Here to RSVP by email to Melanie and pay at the door.

Matt and Melanie Harwood own Northeast Ohio’s premiere Collector Car Brokerage, Harwood Motors. Located just southeast of Cleveland in Macedonia, Ohio, they are the gateway to the collector car hobby in the area. While Matt and Melanie are experts in what they do in their business, they are also active volunteers in the hobby itself. You can find them organizing and hosting car shows, serving as board members for car clubs, educating students, providing tours, and hosting various events throughout the year.

Matt and Melanie officially incorporated Harwood Motors in 2014 as a way to put their passion for the hardware and the hobby to work, offering enthusiasts an effortless way to buy and sell collector vehicles. The Harwoods like to think of themselves as matchmakers rather than a mere car dealership. They believe there is a right car for everyone who wants one!

What Harwood Motors does isn’t new, but the way they do it will make you a friend for life.

Harwood Motors Ltd

1333 Highland Road

Macedonia, OH 44056

www.harwoodmotors.com

WeLoveGreatCars@HarwoodMotors.com

Local: 440-565-5335

Toll Free: 844-565-5335

Fax: 440-565-2352

