Henry Ford’s “Secret Experimental Room” to open at Ford Piquette Plant

DETROIT /PRNewswire/ — Visitors to the historic Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit will soon have an opportunity to see Henry Ford’s “Secret Experimental Room” for the first time in more than 100 years.

The first Ford Model T actually rolled out of a secret room constructed in the corner of Ford Motor Company’s Piquette Avenue factory more than a century ago. Henry Ford spent months working there behind closed doors on the creation of his “universal car.”

Only a handful of people were allowed inside the room in the early 1900s, but a recreation of the secret room will soon be open to the public. Grand opening ceremonies for Piquette’s newest exhibit area take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, followed by free public admission to the plant.

The Piquette plant is celebrating the 109th birthday of the Ford Model T and opening day activities for its secret room exhibit will include free Model T rides, refreshments, music and family-oriented games. Program sponsors include the UAW International, Platform Group, Ford Fund, Golden Spice Catering and Alonosis Ice Cream & Candy.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant was the first factory built by Ford Motor Company and is the home of the Model T – the world’s first affordable car. Assembled by hand, cars built at Piquette included Ford Models C, F, K, N, R, S, and T. The plant built the first 12,000 Ford Model Ts before production moved to the company’s Highland Park Plant in 1910.

Today, the plant is a National Historic Landmark owned and operated by a nonprofit organization. The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is located at 461 Piquette Street in Detroit, Michigan.