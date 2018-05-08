‘Heroes of Bavaria’: A Collection of BMW’s Most Iconic Race Cars at America’s Car Museum

TACOMA, Wash. – LeMay – America’s Car Museum (ACM) launched a crowdfunding campaign to help bring the BMW Car Club of America Foundation’s “Heroes of Bavaria – 75 Years of BMW Motorsports” collection to the Museum on May 12. The 17 iconic race cars in the display will celebrate and detail BMW’s storied motorsports legacy. Those who donate to ACM’s crowdfunding effort will be rewarded with opportunities to extend their experience beyond what’s offered by typical automotive museums.

Crowdfunding backers will enjoy benefits including passes to the exhibit’s opening celebration, limited edition posters and books, private tours of the ACM collection and the ability to “adopt-a-winner.” One lucky individual can also purchase an exclusive one-day experience at a BMW performance driving school, where they will be able to learn about the theory, physics and mechanics of performance driving.

“As proven by the extraordinary collection of race cars within Heroes of Bavaria exhibit, BMW rightfully earns the title of the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine.’ Their vehicles have been tried-and-tested on race tracks for the last 75 years,” said America’s Automotive Trust CEO Adam Langsbard. “We’re thrilled to be the first to display this unrivalled collection on the West Coast and share BMW’s many motorsports accomplishments with the hundreds of thousands guests who visit ACM each year.”

The Bavarian-themed grand opening celebration at ACM occurs the evening of May 12.

As part of the festivities, ACM Master Collector Peter Gleason will moderate a live discussion with notable BMW figures including:

Bill Auberlen, the winningest BMW factory race car driver in history

Erik Wensberg, longtime motorsport and M Brand Manager for BMW of North America

Tom Plucinsky, BMW Group Product and Technology Department Head

Tickets to the opening night include member discounts and are available at https://www.americascarmuseum.org/event/bmw-heroes-bavaria-exhibit-grand-opening-celebration/. A free commemorative poster will be given to the first 150 people through the door.

For those who cannot make the evening opening, ACM Curator of Exhibitry Scot Keller will be leading an exclusive early entry Curator Talk & Tour on the morning of May 13, where he will delve into BMW’s history and provide expert insight to the remarkable vehicles on display.

“The Heroes of Bavaria exhibit celebrates the history of BMW racing by featuring noteworthy race cars beginning with the infamous 328,” said Keller. “The two-liter 328 – arguably one of the most successful sports cars of the 1930s – is just one of example of BMW’s motoring legacy, having achieved a class win in the celebrated Mille Miglia in 1938 and an overall victory in 1940.”

Other notable vehicles will include the very first 1961 700 RS, a 1972 3.0 CSL Groupe 2 Rally Car – the only one of its kind – and a 2000 Williams Formula F1 driven by Ralf Schumacher in eight total races, achieving three podium finishes.

The full collection, which rounds out the 17 total vehicles will also include:

1965 BMW 1800 TI/SA 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Group 4 IMSA 1976 LeMans Posey BMW 3.5 CS 1977 BMW E21 320 Turbo 1981 March-BMW 812 F2 1981 March-BMW M1/C 1987 BMW E30 M3 1992 BMW E36 M3 GTS-3 1994 BMW E34 M5 1994 BMW E36 318i 2011 BMW E92 M3 GT 2014 BMW E89 Z4 GTLM 2016 BMW F13 M6 GTLM

To donate to the “Bring the BMW Heroes of Bavaria to ACM” crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bring-the-bmw-heroes-of-bavaria-to-acm-cars#/.

For more information on Heroes of Bavaria opening celebrations, go to americascarmuseum.org.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum (americascarmuseum.org)

America’s Car Museum (ACM), an entity of America’s Automotive Trust, is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the stunning 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts AAT’s annual Signature Events. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org.

To purchase tickets or become an ACM member: Click Here

About America’s Automotive Trust

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding entities: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club. For more information on AAT, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.