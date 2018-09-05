H&H to feature 1935 Austin 12/4 light pickup with WW2 history at Oct. 17th IWM Duxford sale

An 83-year-old truck that first saw service on the Isle of Arran in 1935 is being sold by H&H Classics at their next sale at IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire on October 17th.

The truck was purchased new by Mary and Janet Currie whose shop was situated in Brodick on Arran. They used it to deliver “dry goods” around the island (‘M & J Currie, Merchants, Brodick, Telephone 12’ is still emblazoned on the driver’s door).Subsequent owners have also left their liveries on this commercial vehicle including the War Department which purchased it during 1939 for service in Scotland with the census number L4411082 (still visible on the nearside bonnet).

Roger Nowell of H&H Classics, says: “This old soldier is really charming. It has survived hard work, war service, 30 years of silence in a barn and then abandonment. It has come through it all and now deserves an owner who will continue to lavish love and care on it. Owning a classic does not have to run to millions. The new owner of this truck will have a lot of fun in store.”

The truck has unique and delightfully original bodywork and paintwork and it is MOT exempt. It has a completely reconditioned engine with approximately 2,000 miles covered since the work was carried out.

It boasts a new clutch, recent radiator matrix and exhaust, re-wired and new rear lamps and flashers fitted. New “Ash” rear body frame fitted. All mechanical items have been overhauled and reconditioned during the current ownership and it is said to be a lovely drive.

After the war it was purchased at auction by “Moir & Baxter” who were Austin Agents in Edinburgh (their logo appears on the pick-up sides and passenger door). lt was used in the garage business until 1958 when Mr. Moir put it away in a shed and 30 years later the vendor found it abandoned on a farm on the east coast of Scotland with 35,000 miles on the clock. It is used regularly and was seen at Gaydon in April 2014 as part of the ATDC AGM.

