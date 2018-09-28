Hilton Head to collaborate in 2018

Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival – October 26 – November 4, 2018

Hilton Head Island, SC – Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, announced new onsite collaborations with Stan Smith, world renowned artists, tribute to the original “Life Along the Orient Express”, 100+ mile per hour Porsche runway taxi rides and more over the course of ten days this fall. Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival’s curated series will be bringing together over 20,000 engaged attendees over the course of the ten days with several unforgettable events.

New to The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival in 2018:

Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance will pay tribute to the original Orient Express. The early days along the route of the Orient Express reflected luxury and comfort. The 2018 Life Exhibit presented by Gallet will showcase the vehicles and the lifestyle of the passengers that enjoyed the finer things of the European life. Now in its tenth year, the Festival’s “Life” exhibits honor automotive culture and era-specific vehicles with annually changing themes. This year will bring a collection of vehicles never-before-seen together, another of the “firsts” that visitors have come to associate with Hilton Head Island’s signature fall event. “Life Along the Orient Express” will feature vehicles of Southern Europe that, in addition to being on display for guests both Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 3 & 4, 2018) at the Port Royal Golf Club, will compete for the title of Best of Show in the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance (Sunday, November 4, 2018). The exhibit will be headlined by such vehicles as: a 1938 Peugeot Darl’Mat Special Sport (Mark Hyman, St. Louis, MO), a 1935 Rolls-Royce Sedanca Coupe 20/25 (Cuondit Collection, Sarasota, FL), a 1938 Jaguar SS Drophead Coupe (Fred and Rhonda Reeser, Kiawah, SC), 1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith 9 Pass Limousine (John V.O. Kennard, Southern Pines, NC) and a 1959 O.S.C.A. Sport Coupe (Peter T. Boyle, Oil City, PA)

Known across the world and highly regarded locally, Smith’s partnership in our exclusive auction during the Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala this year will raise funds for the Driving Young America charitable fund. In partnership with Volvo Car USA, award-winning designers and artists from around the world will showcase their tennis shoe art alongside the European Vehicle of the Year, the X C 40. Our very own world class tennis player, art and design come together like never before during this one-time event on Friday, November 2, 2018. The interactive installation experience will continue Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Port Royal Golf Club. The exhibit includes multiple pairs of Stan Smith Tennis Shoes and Volvo automobiles as the focal points, giving guests the opportunity to learn about the stories behind the design of both the art and Volvo’s globally awarded automobiles. Additional details regarding artists are set to be announced in October.

Porsche Taxi Rides during Tito’s Handmade Vodka Priority Boarding Cocktail Hour at our Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala for those attending the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Priority Boarding cocktail hour. Two Porsche 911 Carrera S will be driven by professional instructors from the Porsche Track Experience (formerly Porsche Sport Driving School) for what is sure to be unlike any other adrenaline rush. From zero to approximately 150 MPH, guests will have a heart pumping ride on Hilton Head Island’s own airport taxiway. Availability is extremely limited.

“We’re thrilled to bring these new events to our attendees. We are committed to showcasing all forms of design, art and discovery that are rooted in things automotive,” said Carolyn Vanagel, President of the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival “These immersive exhibits are inspired by our mission to deliver a unique and educational experience and offer guests the chance to familiarize themselves with our event in a completely new and creative way.”

For more information about the event, visit www.hhiconcours.com.

ABOUT THE HILTON HEAD ISLAND CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE & MOTORING FESTIVAL



The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will celebrate its 17th year in the fall of 2018. The Festival kicks off with the Savannah Speed Classic, October 26 – 28, on the Grand Prize of America road course situated on the property of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. The festivities continue on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, November 2 – 4, at the Port Royal Golf Club, where the Concours d’Elegance (Nov. 4) takes center stage. Motoring Festival Partners for the 2018 Festival include the Port Royal Golf Club, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, BMW, Porsche, Volvo, Lexus, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Gallet, Reliable Carriers, Inc., Hargray, Dick Broadcasting, the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

