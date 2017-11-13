Bonham’s sells Bothwell Collection

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. _ Bonhams auctioned the automotive collection of Lindley and Ann Bothwell Nov. 11, finding new homes for a rare group of racing automobiles, an assortment of Brass Era touring cars, horse-drawn street cars, and one of the best collections of early model trains in the world..

The highlight was the one-and-only 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Racer . The winning bid was made by a private American collector for $7.26 million.

Another highlight included the 1909 Benz Prinz Heinrich Raceabout, formerly owned by Barney Oldfield, that found a new home with a prestigious, private West Coast collection for $1.87 million.

To learn more about forthcoming motoring sales around the world, from London next month to Las Vegas and Scottsdale the following month, go to Bonhams.com/Motoring.