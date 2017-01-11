History’s ‘Detroit Steel’ celebrates the Motor City

New series to premiere Saturday, January 28th at 10PM ET/PT

New York, NY – HISTORY’s new unscripted series “Detroit Steel” celebrates the Motor City’s automotive legacy by creating rare, custom rides that mix Detroit’s celebrated past and its evolving future. Adam Genei and the team at his car customization shop, Mobsteel, give vintage cars a modern, mean look when the eight episode series premieres Saturday, January 28 at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY.

From the days of Henry Ford and the Model T, Detroit has always been where car legends are born. Though the city has had its ups and downs, Genei and his wife and co-owner, Pam, are committed to fostering American engineering and bringing back Detroit one car at a time. Like their slogan says, Mobsteel, along with Adam’s sister business Detroit Steel Wheels, builds “rides to die for.” From classic cars that call back to America’s automotive roots to muscle cars that need a supercharged rebirth, the team is up for any challenge. Whether they are discovering hidden automotive treasures in a garage, a junkyard, or from a collector, they take full advantage of the history available in Detroit. If they can’t find a part, the Mobsteel team makes it themselves. The end product is a never-before-seen creation that transforms the best of Motown into a one-of-a-kind ride that is the envy of car enthusiasts across the country.

In the premiere episode, Genei is tasked with rebuilding a 1956 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 that is in rough shape, but brings back childhood memories for its owner, who worked in the Oldsmobile plant for over 35 years. With the help of his welder Steve “Steve-O” Ryan, mechanic Doug Hanes, painter Ron Coan and co-owner Pam Genei, Adam takes the car from scrap metal to a custom ride fit for the 21st century.

