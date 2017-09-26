Night at Museum to celebrate Rahal, Tucker concept

HERSHEY, Pa. _ The AACA Museum will hold its annual Night at the Museum event Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 10 p.m. The event benefits Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

For the first time, the museum will present its Automotive Heritage Award. The first recipient will be automotive and racing icon Bobby Rahal. In an 18-year career spanning F1, Can-AM, LeMans/IMSA, and CART, Rahal notched three CART championships, including a win at the 1986 Indy 500, along with wins at the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona and the 1987 12 Hours of Sebring endurance races. Rahal is the current owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Series racing team along with partners Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan and former “Late Show” host David Letterman.

All guests will be treated to a reception in the main gallery of the AACA Museum. where a variety of beautiful vintage vehicles will be on display while guests enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The reception will be followed by a formal dinner and awards presentation. The evening will conclude with a live auction presented by the Katz Family Foundation. New for this year is an optional early VIP reception with Rahal on hand to talk with attendees. Tickets to attend this year’s main event will be at a cost of $150 per person, with an optional $50 upgrade for the VIP reception. Tickets are limited.

The event will mark the first public appearance of the Tucker Torpedo. It will be shown as a “work in progress” allowing people to see the workmanship and its inner workings.

Before there was a Tucker ’48, Preston Tucker engaged a series of design projects that produced a never-built concept vehicle called the Tucker Torpedo. While elements of the Torpedo found their way into the design of the production Tucker, the concept car is a different automobile and was never produced in a full- scale prototype. The car was built by Rob Ida and is the full-scale representation of Preston Tucker’s 1946 concept car.

It will remain on display in the Cammack Tucker Gallery through Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Full details and updates will be available at www.NightAtTheMuseum.org.