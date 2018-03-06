Hoods Up Weekend at Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

Boyertown, PA – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced the return of Hoods Up Weekend in 2018. Typically, the hoods on the cars and trucks on display in the Boyertown Museum gallery are left closed and the engines hidden. For Saturday and Sunday, March 10 & 11, during regular operating hours of 9:30am to 4:00pm, the hoods on most of the vehicles will be propped open to allow visitors to view the engines underneath. Everything from the early, experimental, and rare to the more common sites of the 1950s era Ford engines used in Boyertown Auto Body Works trucks will be visible to our visitors. Docents will be on hand in the gallery both days to give visitors extra insight into the many engines on display. On Saturday, March 10, several of the vehicles will run throughout the day, including the 1907 Duryea Buggyaut and a 1926 Mack AC Flatbed, the newest addition to the Museum’s collection. This event is included as part of regular admission prices.

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is open seven days a week from 9:30am -4:00pm.

The Museum, located at 85 South Walnut Street in Boyertown, PA preserves the transportation history of Pennsylvania and displays over eighty locally manufactured cars, trucks, carriages, motorcycles, sleighs, and other types of vehicles. Also on display are two examples of roadside architecture: a 1921 cottage style Sunoco gas station and a 1938 Jerry O’Mahony diner. The 1872 Jeremiah Sweinhart Carriage Factory is open most Saturdays and by appointment. Admission rates are $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and AAA, and ages 15 & under are free. For more information call 610-367-2090 or visit www.boyertownmuseum.org.

