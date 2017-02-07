Iconic sports cars heading to Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company announced a trio of esteemed European sports cars to be auctioned at the company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 10.

“Each of these cars represents the best of its category, is wonderfully presented, and is an essential piece to its respected marque’s history,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “Cars of this caliber and quality are what the market demands and we are proud to meet that demand with this selectively curated lineup of exceptional sports cars.”

1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II

This Aston Martin is an integral piece of Aston Martin history. David Brown purchased Aston Martin and Lagonda in 1947 and he immediately formed a works racing team within the company. That team developed three new Aston Martins (Chassis LMA/49/1, LMA/49/2, and LML/49/3) to compete in the first postwar 24 Hours of Le Mans, held in June 1949. Brown had a fourth example built for his personal use, which is the car presented here, chassis LML/49/4. This car, served as David Brown’s personal transport and, through extensive testing, contributed to the development of the production Aston Martin DB2. After Brown, LML/49/4 was owned by famous factory racing driver Lance Macklin. Macklin further developed the car and campaigned it with works support at two of the most celebrated Italian sports car races of the postwar era, the 1950 Coppa Inter-Europa and the 1950 Targa Florio. Beautifully restored by Aston Martin Works Service, it has since been presented at world-renowned concours and events, including the 2010 Mille Miglia Storica, the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and the 2016 Windsor Castle Concours d’Elegance. For the collector with an admiration for fine English sports cars or the true devotee of David Brown-era Aston Martins, the presentation of this historic automobile at auction represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America

The 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America is as beautiful as it is fast. With masterfully styled coachwork by Pinin Farina and a top speed of 115 mph, it’s easy to see why the Spider America has always been lauded by Lancia enthusiasts and knowledgeable collectors. This remarkable Spider America, chassis 1009, is one of just 181 left-hand-drive B24S Spider Americas ever built and is believed to be the second-oldest surviving example of the model. The Lancia has had very few owners since new and was in the loving care of a single family for nearly three decades. In 2014, chassis 1009 received a show-quality restoration and was finished in the factory color of Grigio Newmarket, while the interior was reupholstered in correct Vaumol leather. That restoration earned the car Best of Show at the Colorado Concours d’Elegance in June 2014. This award-winning car retains its matching-numbers engine, is accompanied by a factory chassis log and build record, and is among the finest examples of Lancia’s most desirable road-going sports car.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage

The legendary Aston Martin DB5 debuted in 1963 and became a Hollywood icon in the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger. Shortly after, the company introduced the DB5 Vantage variant, which debuted a modified engine that produced 314bhp. The famed British marque produced just 65 examples. This 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage, chassis DB5/2211/L, is one of just 10 original factory left-hand drive Vantage examples with factory air-conditioning. Presented in a timeless color combination of Goodwood Green over tan Connolly leather hides, DB5/2211/L is one of the most elegant and beautiful Vantages in existence. Ready to drive or show with pride, this superb Aston Martin has benefitted from a ground-up restoration in 2002 by a marque specialist and presents the rare opportunity to own an immaculate and striking example of one the most iconic sports cars.

The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 10, 11:00am

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation, 6800 First Coast Hwy, Amelia Island, FL 32034 (1 mile south of Amelia Island Parkway)

Public preview: March 9-10

Auctions catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Bidder Registration:

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.





