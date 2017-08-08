Impressive car collection up for sale ‘down under’

Auction: Sunday August 20, 2017
Mallala Motorsports Park, South Australia

The Late Clem Smith OAM was the owner and promotor of the Mallala Motorsport Park since the late 1970s. His services to Motorsport were recognized with the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) and the Australian Sports Medal.

This doyen of South Australian motorsport created a simply fascinating collection of muscle cars and tourers. From veterans to moderns, Clem Smith’s understanding of the car manufacturing and racing industry is exhibited in this quality collection.

The collection contains three Chrysler Chargers including Clem’s Sports Sedan; a genuine R/T E38 and a clone of the Beechey/McKeown 1971 Bathurst contender. Chrysler is synonymous with the Mallala circuit as legendary factory backed Chrysler production car drivers, Leo and Pete Geoghegan, tested the Charger at the track.

This stable of over 35 cars housed at Mallala is a rolling collection having been maintained to Clem’s exacting mechanical standards. Its sale will mark the end of an era and the start of a new one for Mallala as it changes hands to a new owner.

