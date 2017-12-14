Impressive European sport car collection at Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale sale

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company announced exceptional consignments from a discerning private collection. These 11 selections span multiple eras of automotive excellence at the company’s annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions on January 19 and 20, 2018.

1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

At the Geneva Auto Show in March 1957, Mercedes-Benz introduced a convertible version of the venerable 300 SL Gullwing coupe. Featuring a redesigned frame and updated styling, the 300 SL Roadster offered improved handling and performance. The stunning example presented here, chassis 002520, was originally purchased by Charles Dufton, an economist who served on President Franklin D. Rooselvelt’s budget bureau. Dufton owned and maintained the car until the time of his passing in 2000, and the 300 SL stayed with his family until it was sold in 2014. Recently, the car was treated to a comprehensive restoration and is now finished in a beautiful shade of anthracite silver over beige leather interior. Detailed for presentation at elite events, 002520 comes equipped with a factory hardtop, matching luggage, tools, jack and spare parts. With just two private owners since 1961, this matching-numbers Roadster is a distinguished example, splendidly presented, that would make a fantastic addition to any collection.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

As production wound down for the legendary 300 SL Gullwing, just 311 examples were built in its penultimate year of 1956. The beautifully restored 300 SL Gullwing on offer, chassis 6500174, exemplifies the model’s reputation as one of the most timeless designs. The Gullwing was originally ordered with a taller 3.42:1 final-drive ratio and benefits from extensive work performed by 300 SL expert Hjeltness Restorations. Presented in the handsome color combination of silver metallic complemented by a dark blue leather interior, and offered with substantial records, this Gullwing comes complete with matching luggage set, manuals and tools, as well as factory-issued Zertifikat, confirming its original build details. This beautiful example of the iconic Gullwing would make an excellent candidate for rallies, Mercedes-Benz club events, or concours display.

The additional offerings from this private collection include:

1967 Porsche 911 2.0 S

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi

1965 Jaguar E-Type Series I Lightweight Replica

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina

1970 Porsche 911 2.2 S without reserve

1996 Porsche 993 Turbo without reserve

1993 Porsche 964 RS America without reserve

1988 Ferrari 328 GTS without reserve

1996 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta without reserve

The Scottsdale Auctions

Dates: Friday, January 19 at 11:00 AM and Saturday, January 20 at 11:00 AM

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Corner of N. Scottsdale Road and E. Highland Ave.

Public preview: Wednesday, January 17 – Saturday, January 20

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoodingandCompany

Twitter: @goodingandco #goodingscottsdale

Instagram: @goodingandcompany #goodingscottsdale

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/GoodingandCompany

Phone: 310.899.1960

