The inaugural Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm on August 11th

The inaugural Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm to be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the historic Copshaholm Mansion in South Bend’s West Washington Street Historic District, and is hosted by the Studebaker National Museum.

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Studebaker National Museum announced the Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, an exclusive gathering celebrating automotive design, engineering and culture. Organizers are now accepting applications from automobile owners for the event to be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, in South Bend, Indiana. The Concours will open to the public at 10am and closes at 4pm. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30pm.

The Concours at Copshaholm’s inaugural theme is “Hoosier Made” and features three classes devoted to Indiana-built automobiles. Other classes highlight the Packard Motor Car Company, microcars, and European motorcars, as well as post-war American convertibles, barn finds, and one-of-a-kind vehicles. Awards will be presented in all classes, as well as Best of Show and other special awards of distinction. The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional.

To submit your car for application, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org/vehicleselection/. The full class list is shown below. The submission deadline is April 15, 2018, and owners will be notified of the Selection Committee’s decision by May 15, 2018.

Hoosier Classics: Full Classic ® Indiana-built automobiles

Auburn, Cord & Duesenberg

The Packard Motor Car Company

Studebaker Hawks

European Style

European Speed

Postwar American Convertibles

Microcars

Barn Finds/All Original

One of a Kind

For more information, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.