Italian Silver Flag Club Hill Climb 2018

A great success for “Vitesse en Blue”

Over 200 cars took part in this year’s Silver Flag Hill Climb, staged in the stunning Italian Province of Piacenza, over the weekend of June 29th – July 1st, 2018.

The 23rd running of the famous event this year celebrated French vehicles and saw some 43 French classics taking part including Matra, Peugeot, Renault, BNC, Amilcar, Talbot, Panhard, Deutsch Bonnet, Delahaye, Geko-Alpine, Torralba and Salmson)

Thousands of Italians gathered in Castel Arquato and Vernasca and lined the route which, in extremely hot conditions, saw marshals repeatedly warning drivers that the tarmac was melting and slippery.

Claudio Casali from the CPAE who organizes the event said: “After eight months of work the Vernasca Silver Flag was a great success, the theme of the event, “Vitesse en bleu”, was very demanding, but was brilliantly surpassed with over 40 racing cars of French brands at the start. Among these cars was the FIRST car registered in Italy to drive on road a Peugeot Type 3 of 1893.

The main sponsors also contributed to the success of the event. COYS with the safety cars and the Drivers Club that worked during the event, and TAG Heuer who presented a Dallara Sport Prototype that was protagonist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2018. To them go the thanks of the Organizing Committee”

Trophies awarded at the sunday lunch, attended by over 650 enthusiastic entrants, officials and spectators included:

Best of show “Vetture Anteguerra” to 210 – Saccardo Girolamo owner of the spectacularly grand Isotta Fraschini .

The famed “COYS Spirit of Motoring” went to: 57 – David Winter – Lancia Aurelia B20, principally in recognition of his stoicism in travelling in the wonderfully presented car to and from the event from Norfolk in the UK, well over 2,000 miles.

The best of show in the “Vetture Dopoguerra” category was more than earnt by: 52 – Axel Marx – with his much admired Alfa Romeo 2000 Sportiva.

This long standing and celebrated event welcomed enthusiasts from across Europe to share in the running of a distinctly Italian event which is only possible with the help of enthusiastic and willing volunteers from many sources including : CPAE 50-55 (Castello and Vernasca), the track Marshals (45), the radio network operators (5 points and 10 operators) , the firefighting group (10), Ambulance (4) , Carabinieri (3)….off the track were the 10 Judges of the Dynamic Concours.

Noteworthy amongst whom were: Ing. Sergio Limone the designer of the famous Lancia 037 and Lancia Delta used in the World Rally Championship. Dott Roberto Giolito Manager of FCA Heritage and Ing. Giorgio Stirano Designer of Osella F1, Alba and Carma Sports Cars were also welcomed.

Celebrity drivers included: Ex Ferrari Formula One and Endurance racer Arturo Merzario, Bernard Darniche, Porsche legend and Le Mans winner Jurgen Barth, Leading Rally Ace “Chicco” Svizzero and Franco Picco, official Yamaha rider at 10 Paris-Dakar rallies.

info@vernascasilverflag.it

info@cpae.it

www.vernascasilverflag.it