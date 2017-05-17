Jerry Seinfeld’s 2009 Lotus Exige S260 heads to auction

Dan Kruse Classics Midland-Odessa Classic Car Auction takes place Saturday, May 27, 2017

San Antonio, Texas – Dan Kruse Classics announced the addition of a striking 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe formerly owned by comedian and television star Jerry Seinfeld. The fastest too, from and around the track model, the 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe was among the vast collection that the car enthusiast owns is in special order Kawasaki green.

“The key to driving is having the right car on the right road on the right day and being in the right mood.”- Jerry Seinfeld

Highlights of the remarkable celebrity-owned super sports car include a 1.8 Liter Inline 4-Cylinder Engine with 257hp, Syncromesh Manual 6-speed transmission, accusump system, supercharger, intercooler, lightweight motorsport battery, carbon fiber front split bumper, rear spoiler, engine cover, side air intake ducts, sill covers, top of dash and 12-spoke forged alloy wheels.

Aside from another sixteen celebrity-related vehicles in the auction, Dan Kruse Classics will also offer 175 other classic vehicles over the Memorial Day Weekend.

For a complete list of all vehicles to be sold with photos go to www.dankruseclassics.com

REGISTERING TO BID

Live – http://dankruseclassics.com/index.cfm?id=216&auc_code=ATX16

Online – https://www.proxibid.com/aspr/Dan-Kruse-Classics/10403/AuctionsByCompany.asp?ahid=10403

ABOUT DAN KRUSE CLASSICS

Dan Kruse Classics has a combined over 200 years of experience in the auction event business.

Based in San Antonio,Texas, Dan Kruse Classics has been the premier classic car auction house serving the entire United States since1972. The company regards all consignors, bidders, fans and team members as family and takes pride in working with the best in the business. The company was founded by Daniel Kruse, a licensed auctioneer and classic car expert and is run by members of the Kruse family.

https://www.dankruseclassics.com