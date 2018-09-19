John D’Agostino’s Celebrity Kustoms coming to the ADM

El Segundo, CA: The Automobile Driving Museum will be exhibiting two of Celebrity Kustoms (www.celebritykustoms.com) cars that will be making their last debut in the States before heading to their new homes in Europe.

The exhibit will include:

The Famous Tangerine flake 1962 Grand Prix, which has not been seen publicly for 17 years, will make the Automobile Driving Museum a home for the next few months beginning Saturday, September 23, 2018 , after it is shown at the Cruisin’ for a Cure car show at the OC Fairgrounds. This car is a clone (except for the 2 1/2 inch chopped top) of Richard Zocchi’s original Grand Prix that Gene Winfield built for him in 1962. It features a custom built bullet grill and staggered and frenched headlights. Tail lights are 62 Chrysler Imperial tail light lenses turned sideways and mounted on a chrome tube. Original tail lights were filled and peaked. Engine is a stock 389 with factory 3 x 2s. It runs and handles like new. Outstanding orange and white pearl blended paint is absolutely flawless and breathtaking.

The 1951 Mercury "Hirohata" recreation by a Barris design from 1952, will be resting alongside the Famous Gran Prix. On August 30, 2016 John D'Agostino announced BIG news for the Kustom world. He post a photo of a car mounted Barris Crest on his Facebook account. Immediately a buzz starts… What could be this big news? Fortunately for us, John does not keep us waiting very long. The very next Day John announces that he is the new owner of the famous Hirohata Mercury Clone, or recreation. John and his partner Woodroe Parker bought the car from the original owner Jack Walker from Belton, Missouri.

Automobile Driving Museum: The mission of the Automobile Driving Museum is to collect, preserve, exhibit and ride in historic vehicles. We use our collection to present educational opportunities and displays that illustrate the aesthetic, engineering, and cultural evolution of the automobile.

The ACM features an historical line up of cars and marques from the 20’s and 30’s, many of which are no longer produced, such as the Packard, Durant and Saxon.

Their fleet is fueled and ready to go! Each Sunday they select three cars to provide rides for guests. You can get up close and personal with the cars, and dedicated and informed docents are available for tours to learn more.

www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org

