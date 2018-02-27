Juliens to sell Richard Petty collection

Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions’FROM THE COLLECTION OF RICHARD PETTY auction to take place May 12th at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and online. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and the most decorated driver in NASCAR history, “The King’s” spectacular collection of race-winning cars, trophies, racing suits, memorabilia and more will stand atop the auction podium in this grand prix auction event of the season for motorsports fans and collectors.

In celebration of this auction event, Petty will make a special appearance with one of his historic cars—his 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix with his hallmark No. 43 that Petty drove during his 1992 Fan Appreciation Tour before he retired from racing at the end of the year—and other highlighted items, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on March 2nd at 2:30pm PST.

Highlights of the auction include: the dayglo red and Petty Blue 1974 Dodge Charger that Petty rode to victory in 31 races including his fifth Daytona 500 win; a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven in 1979 when Petty won his seventh Championship title a 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix that Petty drove during his Fan Appreciation Farewell Tour; his 1981 Daytona Win Trophy, the last of his seven Daytona 500 wins; a 2017 Ford Tribute Mustang No. 43 (total production of 43) and titled to Richard Petty; a 1967 Darlington Win Trophy for winning his first Southern 500, a victory that was part of Petty’s astonishing 10 in a row winning streak that year; a 2018 Ford F150 and a 2018 Ford Mustang both built professionally in Petty’s Garage; a 2009 Budweiser Dodge driven by Kasey Khane who won at Sonoma in 2009; a 2008 Victory Motorcycle made by Polaris, driven during the Kyle Petty Charity Ride; Petty worn STP signed leather racing jacket; a Bobby Labonte signed Cherrios racing suit; a Marathon racing suit bearing Terry Labonte’s name; a vintage Lee and Richard Petty oil tank and pump used during the late ’60s. The auction will also offer memorabilia and personal items including race programs, license plates, posters, trading cards, plaques, clothing and more.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

3667 Las Vegas Boulevard S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900

Tuesday, May 8th-Saturday May 12th, 2018

Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST

Free to the public

Saturday, May 12th, 2018

Session I: 1:00 p.m. PST

For information, visit JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.